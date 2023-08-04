What's that? You thought my overreactions column was just an in-season thing? Now, why would you think a thing like that?

The NFL offseason might be the best time of all to examine overreactions. Teams make all kinds of moves, months out from the start of the season, fully convinced they'll work out in a certain way, only to be surprised, disappointed, elated or whatever once the real games start. We can quickly find out which moves really made sense and which ones didn't.

So we're going to pick 10 offseason items -- 10 conclusions to which you might have jumped as a result of this offseason's activity -- and tell you whether they're overreactions. This way, you don't have to wait until the season to find out. You're welcome.

Jump to:

Pats last in division? | Bengals' OL fixed?

Jets to Super Bowl? | Cowboys run-heavy?

Chargers' pass game boost? | Lions' division hopes?

Jags' hype real? | Young's instant stardom?

Diggs issues in Buffalo? | Donald to be traded?