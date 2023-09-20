        <
        >
          NFL Week 3 latest buzz, upset predictions and fantasy tips

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
          Sep 20, 2023, 10:35 AM

          Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          With many of the AFC's preseason favorites struggling in the early going, who is the best team in the conference? Do the Chiefs and/or Bills still hold that title, or is another franchise on the rise? Which quarterback situations have been the most surprising through two weeks, for better or worse? And which rookies have made the biggest impact so far?

          It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 3.

          Jump to a topic:
          Best AFC team | QB surprise | Top rookies
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          What is the best team in the AFC right now?