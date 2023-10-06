Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week, yet the Cardinals did not activate him.

When exactly the Cardinals will activate Murray remains one of the league's most intriguing mysteries -- not just because Murray is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered last December, but also because his long-term future with the franchise is at least as interesting a question as his short-term outlook.

A new general manager and coaching staff took over in Arizona this offseason, and they have no history with nor loyalty to Murray. But they do have a mandate to rebuild the franchise from the ground up. They have amassed major 2024 draft capital, including two first-round picks, and have something like a blank slate on which to create the Cardinals' future. But the reason the slate isn't completely blank is Murray, who signed a whopper of a five-year, $230.5 million extension prior to the 2022 season and is under contract with the Cardinals through 2028.

Murray is only 26 years old and has proved himself capable of high-level performance. From 2019 -- when he was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft -- through 2022, he ranked 13th in the league in Total QBR (59.5), 11th in completion percentage (66.8%), 15th in passing touchdowns (84) and third in rushing touchdowns by quarterbacks (23). In other words, he's a good, solid young player who has had some success. There's certainly reason to think the Cardinals might wait out his injury rehab, build the roster around him and keep him as their franchise quarterback.

As is the case when any new administration takes over, there is also the possibility of drastic change -- the possibility the Cardinals will move on from Murray and his contract and start anew with a 2024 rookie or some other quarterback option. Because of that uncertainty, we talked to people across the league and looked at the situation, where it stands, what might happen and how the idea of moving on from Murray would work. Because, thanks to the contract, the position he plays and the NFL's salary cap rules ... it's complicated. We present it in three parts:

Jump to a section:

Should Arizona move on?

Could Arizona move on?

Would Arizona move on?

Should the Cardinals move on from Murray?