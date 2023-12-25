Open Extended Reactions

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, NFL fans were obsessing ... "Who's in? Who's out?"

As Week 16 of the 2023 season winds to a close, some playoff races look like they'll be won by a nose.

The Dolphins and Ravens and Lions are in, but for others, the margins look impossibly thin.

So enjoy, if you will, this week's overreactions, before you embark on your holiday distractions.

Jump to:

Bills over Dolphins in the AFC East?

Nacua over Stroud as OROY?

Pickett out in Pittsburgh?

Howell out in Washington?

Jaguars missing the playoffs?

The Bills are going to win the AFC East