The ripple effects of the 2024 NFL offseason are just beginning.

With 25% of the league's head-coaching jobs changing hands -- and only three of the eight vacant positions filled as of Wednesday morning -- the crystal ball of big offseason questions remains extremely foggy. To use yet another metaphor, the league's dominoes could still topple in any number of ways.

Where Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh and the other hot candidates land will have a major impact on the offseason quarterback carousel, for starters. The market for free agent quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, and the presumably exiled Russell Wilson, could be closely tied to which coaches are hired by which teams.

But all of the unknown hasn't stopped the chatter in league circles. The NFL team executives, scouts and personnel figures ESPN spoke to in recent days have thoughts about the biggest storylines, from quarterbacks and coaches changing addresses to which teams could rise and fall once the dust settles from the offseason.

We tackled eight of the biggest storylines and assessed some of the early buzz: