The 2024 NFL offseason is here ... for 18 teams. With the regular season complete and the playoff field set, 18 franchises are headed toward a long seven months before training camps open at the end of July. But it should be an active seven months, as teams make changes to coaching staffs, rosters, front offices and schemes. We're here to break down what each eliminated team must do this offseason.

Our NFL Nation reporters picked out one big offseason priority for the team they cover, hitting anything from finding a new quarterback to figuring out what went wrong on defense. Then they identified an under-the-radar priority that should be considered this spring. National reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weighed in with the latest buzz on one looming free agent decision for each club, and draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid picked out what you need to know about every team's 2024 draft outlook. And finally, Aaron Schatz made one big prediction for each team's offseason.

Let's dig in on how every team whose season is over can get better before the 2024 campaign begins. Projected salary cap (via OverTheCap) is as of the end of the regular season. We begin with 18 teams, but we will add here as playoff teams are eliminated, right through to Super Bowl LVIII.

2023 record: 4-13

Estimated 2024 cap space: $52.3 million

First-round draft slots: No. 4 (and a TBD second one)