SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers open the 2024 regular season against the New York Jets on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+).

Coming off an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, the Niners once again boast one of the league's most talented rosters. After a long offseason, San Francisco brings back the bulk of the defending NFC champion squad. Alas, this could very well be the final run for the core group of players that spurred the 49ers to at least the NFC Championship Game in four of the past five seasons. With that in mind, the Niners are counting on some young players to take a step forward this year while learning from the many veterans expected to lead the way.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection:

QUARTERBACK (3): Brock Purdy, Brandon Allen, Joshua Dobbs