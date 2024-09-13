Open Extended Reactions

The New York Jets traded for Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick on March 29, but he has yet to participate in a practice or game as a member of the team -- an unusual holdout. The stalemate intensified Aug. 12, when Reddick requested a trade and was flatly denied by the Jets. He skipped the offseason, training camp and the first regular-season game, which cost him a $791,000 game check. All told, he has accumulated more than $5 million in fines and lost money.

The Jets say Reddick, whom they acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles, told them he'd play under his existing contract after rejecting their initial offer on an extension. That's why they felt comfortable making the trade even though his demands for a new contract were widely known -- the primary reason why the Eagles shipped him off for a 2026 conditional third-round pick.

But how will this play out as we enter Week 2 of the season? Could the Jets' hand be forced? We asked four NFL analysts to craft realistic trade offers for Reddick, then had Jets reporter Rich Cimini evaluate each one and pick the best deal, based on what he thinks the Jets' front office could do over the next few weeks. Before we get into the offers -- which involve five different teams -- Cimini explains the latest on Reddick's situation.

Here's how our simulated market played out, starting with the pros and cons of each potential deal and ending with a verdict.

Jump to a trade offer:

Cardinals | Chiefs/Raiders

Bengals | Bears

The latest on a potential Reddick trade