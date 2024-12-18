Open Extended Reactions

"If you believe in a quarterback, you have to take him, and if he sits for four or five years, that's a great problem to have because we're doing so well at that position."

That's what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said about rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. when he shocked the NFL world by drafting him with the No. 8 overall pick in April, mere weeks after signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.

Unfortunately, Fontenot and the Falcons won't have that problem. Fifteen weeks into Cousins' first season in Atlanta, he has been benched for his performance, and the franchise is turning the keys over to Penix.

The 7-7 Falcons are still in the NFC South hunt, but their lead on the division crumbled during a 1-4 stretch in which Cousins threw only one touchdown pass to nine interceptions and took 11 sacks. They had high aspirations for this season; remember, coach Raheem Morris also said that "we won't be picking this high again," in reference to the eighth overall pick that secured Penix. But with the 36-year-old Cousins at the helm, they were clearly going to fall short of a playoff berth.

The sprint to Penix this late in the season is a desperate scramble for immediate improvement with a resource that was initially viewed as a long-term investment. The Falcons are drawing out of their 401(k) to pay off their credit card bill. But Penix was burning a hole in their pocket. That's the struggle with the ever-patient draft-and-develop approach -- organizations are always wondering what's behind Door No. 2.

Put aside the long-term vision and larger ramifications. Why was it so clear that Cousins needed to be benched? And can Penix really step in and immediately help the offense as a rookie? I have faith this will work. Maybe not well enough to beat the Buccaneers for the division, but it could pay off in time. Here's why the Falcons made this move.

Why did Kirk Cousins need to be benched?