LAS VEGAS -- The Atlanta Falcons snapped their four-game losing streak and kept their hopes of winning the NFC South alive Monday night after their 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. But the team still has a glaring issue: its quarterback play.

Kirk Cousins was 11-of-17 for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a game the Falcons leaned heavily on their rushing attack. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 34 carries.

Cousins has nine interceptions in his past five games with just a single touchdown pass during that span. His first-quarter, 30-yard lob to wide receiver Drake London was his first touchdown pass since Week 9 -- when the Falcons were 6-3 and in control of their division.

"He's got to play better and obviously, you got to go back, you got to get to look at everything," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "But he wants to play better. He's got to play better. We've got to find a way to get him to play better."

Morris did not say he was ready to make a switch at quarterback. The Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft in April, a few weeks after signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million free-agent contract.

Atlanta (7-7) focused so heavily on the running game that Cousins did not throw on first down in the first half. It was the first time that has occurred in his 13-year career.

Cousins threw two interceptions against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but had 344 yards through the air. Those big plays were not there against the Raiders and the Falcons went 4-of-13 on third down.

Morris said Cousins showed improvement against the Vikings, coming off a four-interception performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. When asked if Monday was an improvement or regression for him, Cousins said it was "a little of both" and the biggest issue for him right now is "decision-making."

"So that you're not putting the ball in harm's way and not trying to be too aggressive," Cousins said. "And I think that's really the key. Protect the football."

It was the fewest number of interceptions he has thrown in three games and Cousins had no fumbles. He leads the league in both categories -- 16 and 12 (tied with Baker Mayfield), respectively. But certainly, the outing was not up to his standards, either.

When Cousins was asked about Morris' remarks that he needed to play better, the quarterback said: "I don't think that's a mystery."

"I think the last few weeks I would say I need to play better," Cousins said. "Raheem says it, but it's stating the obvious, and every week you kind of go through your process and you plan to go out there and play the very best you can. And so, this week will be no different."