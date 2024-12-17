Jessie Bates III comes up with the interception to deny the Raiders a last-gasp Hail Mary attempt and seal the win for the Falcons. (0:45)

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off Week 15 of the NFL season with a Thursday night win over the San Francisco 49ers.

On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an impressive five-touchdown performance, and wide receiver Davante Adams enjoyed his best game yet for the New York Jets, grabbing nine receptions for 198 yards. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was removed in the fourth quarter of the victory against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury.

Later, the Buffalo Bills handed the Detroit Lions their second loss of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles won the "Pennsylvania State Championship."

On Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings won their seventh straight by handing the Chicago Bears their eight consecutive defeat. The Atlanta Falcons also narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Falcons

Can the Falcons continue to win by shifting their offensive strategy away from Kirk Cousins? The short answer is probably not, even if Bijan Robinson has emerged as one of the best running backs in football. Cousins on Monday snapped his four-game streak without a touchdown pass -- via a 30-yarder to wide receiver Drake London -- but had another interception, giving him nine picks over the past five games. Cousins went 11-of-17 passing, with the Falcons running the ball more than 30 times. Atlanta didn't pay Cousins $100 million guaranteed to hide him.

Eye-popping stat: Cousins didn't throw on first down once in the first half, the only occurrence of that happening in his career. The Falcons were clearly trying to feature the running game due to Cousins' struggles. It worked. Cousins threw on first down to start the second half -- and it was an interception.

Most surprising performance: Outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone is known mostly for being one of the Falcons' best players on special teams. He has earned more time on defense as an edge with the team needing fresh pass rushers. On Monday, Malone had two sacks, the first multiple-sack game of his three-year career. -- Marc Raimondi

Next game: vs. Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Raiders

Are the Raiders playing with house money down the stretch? In a word, yes. Injuries have decimated the Raiders this season, and with three games left to play, Las Vegas is in line for a top-two draft pick. The Raiders have dropped 10 straight, their longest in-season losing streak since they opened the 2014 season 0-10. With a relative dearth of talent on the roster, they simply need to keep playing with effort. After all, players also are auditioning for next season. That goes against the franchise mantra of "Just win, baby." But sometimes, it's simply not in the cards.

Early prediction for next week: An ultra-conservative offensive game plan showed little or no trust in third-string quarterback Desmond Ridder, who joined the team on Oct. 22, in a what-do-they-have-to-lose game versus Atlanta. So, why not throw undrafted rookie QB Carter Bradley, who has been in Las Vegas since April, out there against the Jaguars just to see what he has? Especially if Aidan O'Connell's bone bruise on his left knee keeps him out again.

Most surprising performance: Three sacks by a defensive front missing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Undrafted rookie defensive tackle Jonah Laulu registered his first career sack, while fellow DT Adam Butler tallied one to give him 3.5 sacks for the campaign and defensive end Tyree Wilson, last year's first-round pick, got his fourth of 2024. -- Paul Gutierrez

Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Vikings

What does this victory mean for the Vikings? Actually, it means a lot. It pulled the Vikings to a statistical tie with both the Detroit Lions (12-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (12-2). It means the Vikes will secure the NFC North crown if they win their final three games, and it keeps them very much in the running for the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. If Minnesota wins out to finish 15-2 and the Eagles do, as well, the tiebreaker will come down to strength of victory between the two, which can't be tabulated until all games have been played.

What we learned about the QB today: Sam Darnold had one of his least-accurate games of the season, finishing with 16 incompletions, his second most in 2024. ESPN Research credited him with six off-target throws, tied for his second most this campaign.

Eye-popping stat: According to NFL Next Gen stats, Justin Jefferson was more open on his first-quarter touchdown than he had been on any of the previous 20 touchdowns he has scored on throws into the end zone. Jefferson had 4 yards of separation from the nearest Bears defender on the 7-yard catch. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: at Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Bears

Is the Bears' offense getting worse? In some respects. Chicago didn't convert a third down until 14:35 remained in the fourth quarter when Caleb Williams completed a 20-yard pass to Keenan Allen. The Bears were 1-of-12 on third down for the second time this season. Running back D'Andre Swift was so ineffective early (including getting stuffed twice on fourth-and-1 in the first half) that the Bears called on wide receiver DJ Moore out of the backfield.

Most surprising performance: The Bears entered Week 15 with four pass interference penalties on the season, which was tied for the third fewest in the league. They were flagged for it twice in Minnesota, with both penalties eventually leading to touchdowns.

Eye-popping stat: Williams' average depth of target on nine pass attempts in the first half was 0.1 yards, but he averaged 10.0 yards in the second half. He didn't attempt a pass with at least 10 air yards in the first half and attempted 10 such throws in the second half. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: vs. Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Packers

Can the Packers run the table? After winning in Seattle, the Packers have one road game remaining: at Minnesota in Week 17. The Vikings already won at Lambeau Field in Week 4, and as of Sunday night, they had a two-game lead on the Packers in the loss column. The other two games are against the Saints (5-9) and Bears (4-9). If Green Bay wins out, it will carry a four-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Describe the game in two words: Fast start. As much as the offense struggled in the second half, it's a good thing the Packers started fast. Thanks largely to Josh Jacobs, they scored touchdowns on their first two possessions on the way to a 14-0 lead. The Packers ran 18 plays on those two drives combined, and Jacobs got the ball on 11 of them -- including nine times in the 10-play opening drive.

Most surprising performance: CB Carrington Valentine did not have an interception in his first 28 NFL games before Sunday. He nearly made it 29 when he dropped a potential pick on a second-and-goal play in the second quarter. But he made up for it quickly. On the very next play, Valentine picked off Geno Smith in the end zone. Valentine was in the lineup in place of the injured Jaire Alexander (knee). -- Rob Demovsky

Next game: vs. Saints (Monday, Dec. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Seahawks

Are the Seahawks a playoff team even with a healthy Geno Smith? Their playoff hopes suffered a significant blow with the loss, which dropped them into a tie for first place in the NFC West with the Rams. The Rams have a head-to-head win over Seattle and the easier remaining schedule. A wild-card berth would be no bargain as Washington -- currently sitting in the third and final spot -- is a game ahead and has two more conference wins for tiebreaking purposes. But getting into the playoffs would be an even taller order if Smith's right knee injury forces Sam Howell into extended action. Smith went down in the third quarter and didn't return, and Howell struggled.

Most surprising performance: It wasn't a total shock that the Seahawks' offensive line struggled, allowing seven sacks and 12 QB hits. That unit is still overmatched talentwise and lost starting center Olu Oluwatimi to a knee injury in the first half. But it was also coming off its best performance of the season (zero sacks, two hits) and was facing a Packers defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in pressure rate and pass rush win rate.

What we learned about the QB on Sunday: Smith hasn't kicked his bad habit of forcing throws in the red zone. He has been very good when he takes care of the ball, which he did the previous two games but not against Green Bay before his injury. The interception he threw off his back foot under heavy pressure marked his fourth pick in the red zone this season (most in the NFL) and fourth on a throw into the end zone (tied for most in the NFL). Smith (15-of-19, 149 yards, no TDs) now has 13 interceptions this season compared with 14 touchdown passes. -- Brady Henderson

Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Bills

Can the Bills keep winning these track meets? In short, yes. There is no denying that their defense is a concern, allowing 35-plus points and 450-plus yards in consecutive games. The unit is dealing with injuries, including three starting defensive backs missing the game. The offense is setting records left and right. Quarterback Josh Allen extended his own record with a sixth career game of multiple passing touchdowns and multiple rushing touchdowns. The Bills are doing it even without key players being heavily involved as receiver Amari Cooper had zero targets Sunday. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is rolling with Allen, and that will keep the Bills in any game.

Most surprising performance: The run defense. The Bills came in allowing 4.7 yards per rush (26th). Against the Lions, that number was 3.2. Detroit abandoned the rush early to catch up to Buffalo through the air. Limiting the Lions to 48 yards on the ground is a positive after allowing 120-plus in four of their past five games.

Eye-popping stat: The win marked the Bills' eighth straight game with 30-plus points, which ties the longest such streak in a single season in NFL history (also done by the 2000 Rams, 2007 Patriots, 2010 Patriots and 2013 Broncos). The game also marked a season high in yards (559). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Lions

Is the loss to the Bills reason to be concerned going forward? Yes -- and no. With this potentially serving as a Super Bowl preview, many of Detroit's holes were certainly exposed by Buffalo in allowing 48 points at home. No team has ever allowed 45 points or more in a home game and gone on to win the Super Bowl, per ESPN Research. But the Lions had won 11 straight games entering this matchup, so they shouldn't enter panic mode. And you can't ignore the fact that Detroit's defense continued to take some more big hits with defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (ankle) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (jaw) all being ruled out versus the Bills.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Defending quarterback Josh Allen. In the opening quarter, he made a statement with two rushing touchdowns, handing Detroit its biggest first-quarter deficit (14 points) all season. He continued to pick the Lions apart with his legs and through the air. Buffalo scored a touchdown on its first three drives, taking command early and never looking back.

Most surprising performance: Offensive tackle Dan Skipper. The Lions big man displayed his receiving skills by catching a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter. Skipper became the third offensive lineman in franchise history to score a receiving touchdown, joining Taylor Decker and Scott Conover. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: at Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Broncos

How close are the Broncos to being a playoff team? It will not be framed and hung in the Louvre, but the Broncos defeated a Colts team chasing them for a wild-card spot while the Chargers and Dolphins lost in other games. The super-tight affair turned into a lopsided win after the Broncos scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns. They can thank Marvin Mims Jr. for a 60-yard punt return and linebacker Nik Bonitto, who scored his second TD of the season a little more than a minute later. Now, the Broncos are in the No. 6 position in the AFC.

Biggest hole in the game plan: On a day when winds gusted between 20 and 30 mph, the Broncos chose to air the ball out. Their running backs had eight carries for 15 yards in the first half and had 10 carries combined midway through the third quarter. The Broncos got an all-important win, but they haven't established a consistent run-pass balance.

What we learned about the QB on Sunday: Bo Nix has shown remarkable maturity throughout the season, but he is making the typical rookie mistake of messing up early. That happened again Sunday, as he threw an interception in the first quarter and two more in the second half. He ended up with three touchdown passes in a 20-for-33, 130-yard performance. -- Jeff Legwold

Next game: at Chargers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)