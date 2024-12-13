Open Extended Reactions

As the NFL regular season begins to wind down, players are beginning to step harder in their pregame arrivals.

The holiday season is beginning to settle in, meaning the pregame tunnels will start to see a different type of mantra in the stars' styles. Week 14 saw a glimpse of the Festus season with "The Grinch" being a special guest at the Detroit Lions game -- did they set the foundation?

Players will continue to bring out their cleanest fits but will also tap into the holiday spirit, which could affect their on-field performance.

Here are the best arrivals from Week 15.

Thursday night drip

A sight to see‼️ pic.twitter.com/ugMQLXk3Ve — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2024

We out here. pic.twitter.com/d4JjS0rYCt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 12, 2024

Thursday Night Football fits. 🧼 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 12, 2024