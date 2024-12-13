        <
          49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's all-black look leads Week 15 arrivals

          Dre Greenlaw wore an $825 AMIRI shirt ahead of "Thursday Night Football." San Francisco 49ers/X
          • ESPN
          Dec 13, 2024, 12:29 AM

          As the NFL regular season begins to wind down, players are beginning to step harder in their pregame arrivals.

          The holiday season is beginning to settle in, meaning the pregame tunnels will start to see a different type of mantra in the stars' styles. Week 14 saw a glimpse of the Festus season with "The Grinch" being a special guest at the Detroit Lions game -- did they set the foundation?

          Players will continue to bring out their cleanest fits but will also tap into the holiday spirit, which could affect their on-field performance.

          Here are the best arrivals from Week 15.

          Thursday night drip