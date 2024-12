Open Extended Reactions

Week 14 of the NFL regular season brings eye-catching fashion in the pregame tunnels.

As December's chill settles in, players have traded lightweight fits for cozy ensembles that balance style and warmth. Think oversized sweaters, tailored coats and statement scarves -- it's sweater weather with a bit more swag.

Some players' pregame outfits seem to set the tone for their on-field performance -- will they bring finesse and flashiness to the game or lean into a grittier, tougher style of play?

Here are the best arrivals from Week 14.

Sunday night drip

These colors ain't just for summer πŸ’Ό @TeamJuJu pic.twitter.com/54Gy8kcuap β€” Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 8, 2024

primetime vibes pic.twitter.com/Y60E8CQzjj β€” Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 8, 2024

Sunday afternoon style

QB1 in the building pic.twitter.com/ltnARXebno β€” Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 8, 2024

Look good, feel good, play good. 🀌 β€” Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 8, 2024

GOO... is that YOU?! pic.twitter.com/uGxZFXeh6C β€” Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 8, 2024

Ladies and gents, we have arrived pic.twitter.com/SKMqf6quIM β€” Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 8, 2024

Sunday's best

this matchup means more pic.twitter.com/QYaonBr8mQ β€” Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2024

πŸ“ In the building pic.twitter.com/l7AtsC1n8x β€” New York Giants (@Giants) December 8, 2024

Clocking in with QB1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/j7kB0CAex0 β€” Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 8, 2024

Thursday night's looks