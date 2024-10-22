Pat McAfee is wondering how things will go for Panthers personnel amid another disappointing season. (1:31)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in an automobile accident Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte, a team spokesman confirmed.

Dalton, his wife, their three children and their dog were traveling west on Sardis Road near Providence Road, around 7 miles from Bank of America Stadium, when the accident occurred.

No one in the vehicle was transported by emergency medical personnel to the hospital, according to the spokesman. However, Dalton was being evaluated by team medical personnel.

The team said no further information was available at this time on the accident or Dalton's availability for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Dalton, 36, has gone 1-4 since replacing Bryce Young as the starter for Carolina (1-6).

Coach Dave Canales said after Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders, the team's fourth straight setback, and again on Monday that Dalton would start against the Broncos.