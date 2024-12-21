        <
          NFL Week 16 uniforms: Falcons don throwbacks

          The Atlanta Falcons will wear their throwback uniforms against the New York Giants in Week 16. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNDec 21, 2024, 04:21 PM

          With the season winding down, combinations on the field are dwindling. Week 16 will feature the final on-field appearance of a popular uniform in 2024.

          The Atlanta Falcons will wear their throwback uniforms against the New York Giants, marking the third time this season they will don the looks, including a clean red helmet. But it will be the first time Michael Penix Jr. is in action with them, as he makes his NFL debut under center.

          It's a new combination this week for the Buffalo Bills, who will wear their red color rush jerseys with white pants. Buffalo has worn the red threads in the past, but with red pants to match. The Bills opted for something brand new this week against the New England Patriots.

          Monochromatic looks are well-represented this week, too. The Baltimore Ravens will wear all-purple against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Tennessee Titans will wear all-navy blue against the Indianapolis Colts. It's an all-college navy combination for the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings -- Seattle's most-worn combination since debuting in 2012.

          Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action Week 16 (excluding the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers who played Thursday).

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: Purple

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: TBA

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Orange

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Honolulu blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Teal

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Royal

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Aqua

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: TBA

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Green

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: College navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: Gold