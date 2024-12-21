With the season winding down, combinations on the field are dwindling. Week 16 will feature the final on-field appearance of a popular uniform in 2024.
The Atlanta Falcons will wear their throwback uniforms against the New York Giants, marking the third time this season they will don the looks, including a clean red helmet. But it will be the first time Michael Penix Jr. is in action with them, as he makes his NFL debut under center.
It's a new combination this week for the Buffalo Bills, who will wear their red color rush jerseys with white pants. Buffalo has worn the red threads in the past, but with red pants to match. The Bills opted for something brand new this week against the New England Patriots.
Monochromatic looks are well-represented this week, too. The Baltimore Ravens will wear all-purple against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Tennessee Titans will wear all-navy blue against the Indianapolis Colts. It's an all-college navy combination for the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings -- Seattle's most-worn combination since debuting in 2012.
Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action Week 16 (excluding the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers who played Thursday).
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
⚪️ fits on the road ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fcdfEwq3jy— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 18, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
The threads that keep on giving 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bXZxJWlXWW— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 19, 2024
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: Purple
Purple reign loading 😈@Invisalign | @DaGorilla4 pic.twitter.com/FkdqWJIIxe— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋!! 🚨— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 17, 2024
We're dropping a new uniform combination this Sunday.#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/nxZkjUTy0R
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Fit ✅ Friday: Back in Black for the Holidays— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 20, 2024
Learn more: https://t.co/1iMGVaTKw8@ceenta | @Damienlewis72 | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/rf10EwIBgw
Chicago Bears
Helmet: TBA
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: Orange
Hopped up out the bed, turn our swag on.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 17, 2024
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/bhDQAYGuvT
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
bringing the icy whites to Cincy 🥶@DUDEwipes | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/3Hj5Vvl9tp— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2024
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Honolulu blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Icy in the Windy City pic.twitter.com/QcuYc55R45— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Deep steel blue
Switchin' the stitches for Saturday 🤫 pic.twitter.com/0sBtJB77Bc— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 18, 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Teal
Teal or no deal 🎰#JAXvsLV pic.twitter.com/wahWUAz01T— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 20, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: Royal
Week 16 uniform just dropped ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WaMuul396F— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 20, 2024
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: Aqua
Pants: White
Breakin' out the aquas 🐬 pic.twitter.com/jxHV1FmFac— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 20, 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Winter white & silver 🥶 pic.twitter.com/V7zT3VACkC— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 19, 2024
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: TBA
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: Green
Fit check. pic.twitter.com/n25gZBxVZ6— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 21, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Business Attire ⚪️⚫️@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/o9d1yRY63R— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: College navy
Pants: College navy
Our Week 16 uniform combo.#GoHawks x @walottery pic.twitter.com/TzwmjPTbHm— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 18, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: Pewter
Had to bring the red jerseys back for Sunday Night Football 😮💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFBKUmK1bz— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 21, 2024
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in all navy blue - navy jerseys, navy britches, and all navy blue socks - in Sunday's game at the @Colts. 👖 pic.twitter.com/d9h5HdwHhz— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 18, 2024
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: Gold
Burgundy & Gold for Week 16@SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/w6bVTFz7LF— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 20, 2024