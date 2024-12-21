Open Extended Reactions

With the season winding down, combinations on the field are dwindling. Week 16 will feature the final on-field appearance of a popular uniform in 2024.

The Atlanta Falcons will wear their throwback uniforms against the New York Giants, marking the third time this season they will don the looks, including a clean red helmet. But it will be the first time Michael Penix Jr. is in action with them, as he makes his NFL debut under center.

It's a new combination this week for the Buffalo Bills, who will wear their red color rush jerseys with white pants. Buffalo has worn the red threads in the past, but with red pants to match. The Bills opted for something brand new this week against the New England Patriots.

Monochromatic looks are well-represented this week, too. The Baltimore Ravens will wear all-purple against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Tennessee Titans will wear all-navy blue against the Indianapolis Colts. It's an all-college navy combination for the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings -- Seattle's most-worn combination since debuting in 2012.

Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action Week 16 (excluding the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers who played Thursday).

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

⚪️ fits on the road ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fcdfEwq3jy — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 18, 2024

Atlanta Falcons

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

The threads that keep on giving 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bXZxJWlXWW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 19, 2024

Baltimore Ravens

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: Purple

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋!! 🚨



We're dropping a new uniform combination this Sunday.#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/nxZkjUTy0R — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 17, 2024

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: TBA

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: Orange

Hopped up out the bed, turn our swag on.



Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/bhDQAYGuvT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 17, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Honolulu blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Icy in the Windy City pic.twitter.com/QcuYc55R45 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2024

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Deep steel blue

Switchin' the stitches for Saturday 🤫 pic.twitter.com/0sBtJB77Bc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 18, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Teal

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: Royal

Week 16 uniform just dropped ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WaMuul396F — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 20, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: Aqua

Pants: White

Breakin' out the aquas 🐬 pic.twitter.com/jxHV1FmFac — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 20, 2024

Minnesota Vikings

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

New England Patriots

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Winter white & silver 🥶 pic.twitter.com/V7zT3VACkC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 19, 2024

Helmet: TBA

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: Green

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: College navy

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: Pewter

Had to bring the red jerseys back for Sunday Night Football 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFBKUmK1bz — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 21, 2024

Tennessee Titans

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in all navy blue - navy jerseys, navy britches, and all navy blue socks - in Sunday's game at the @Colts. 👖 pic.twitter.com/d9h5HdwHhz — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 18, 2024

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: Gold