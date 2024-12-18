Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. They've been making calls around the league to get the newest information. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football playoff lineups.

This week, we're looking at the players who have a lot riding on the final three weeks of the season. Who has the most at stake, either for contract or future role reasons? We also round up the latest intel on the tightest playoff races and the top candidates for Defensive Player of the Year. And then Dan and Jeremy look back at the Nov. 5 trade deadline and revisit what we thought we knew then; what has changed after six weeks of games?

It's all here, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporters' notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 16.

Jump to a section:

Most at stake | Tight playoff races

DPOY | Trade deadline hindsight

Fantasy tips | Latest intel and notes

Which player has the most at stake over the final three weeks?