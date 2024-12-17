Rex Ryan explains what makes Josh Allen so special and why he should be a unanimous MVP winner this season. (1:31)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are getting new threads right around the holiday season.

For their Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Bills will be wearing a new uniform combination, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The Bills will wear red jerseys with white pants, red socks and a white helmet. This is not the first time the team has worn red jerseys, as it is the team's color rush jersey normally worn with red pants. This year, however, the red jerseys will be worn with the team's typical white pants.

The Bills' quarterbacks wore the combination at the team's annual training camp practice held at the stadium, but never in an actual game. Despite quarterback Josh Allen showing off alternate helmet designs in the team's stadium practice in the past, they will not be making an appearance Sunday.

The Bills host the Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET after the game was flexed on Monday from its previously scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday start time. This is the first of three straight AFC East games to the end the season for the Bills. The team finishes the regular season by first hosting the New York Jets and then facing the Patriots again in New England.