CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had gifts waiting for his offensive linemen following the team's walk-through prep session Thursday morning.

During the holiday season, quarterbacks bestow their on-field protectors with lavish gifts. Some buy expensive watches. Others give vehicles.

Burrow opted for something more unique -- genuine samurai swords.

When the offensive linemen walked into the team's equipment room, they each picked an ancient Japanese sword, some from as far back as 1550. Acquired from an armory in California, each gift came with a letter about its history.

"My favorite gift I've ever gotten by far because it's so different," said right guard Alex Cappa, who previously blocked for Tom Brady during their time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cappa, who was the first player the Bengals signed to beef up Burrow's protection following the team's Super Bowl LVI defeat, got first dibs on choosing a sword. Burrow says he knew that Cappa liked history, so the 6-foot-6, 312-pound lineman was the first to poke his head into the room.

The swords were just part of the gift. Cappa's weapon, which is estimated to have existed since the mid-1600s, features horses carved into the handle. The letter that accompanied the sword detailed the blade and handle's creation.

Joseph Bell, owner of Collectors Armoury California, told ESPN he has fielded several orders and inquiries over the years. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was once a regular client. While Bell declined to disclose the total cost, the store's website advertises that Japanese swords roughly range from $1,000 to $5,000.

When Burrow made the request, Bell said he had approximately 100 swords in inventory. But based on what Burrow was looking for, the owner of the 49-year-old shop had to add to his collection. Since Burrow had already put down an undisclosed amount of earnest money toward the purchase, Bell knew he was a serious customer. In three weeks, Burrow's gift haul was ready.

"I was able to call in a couple of favors and get a few other swords from other people," Bell said.

Burrow, a one-time Pro Bowler, is in the midst of his best season to date.

Burrow currently leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns and is third in Total QBR heading into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati (6-8) has had a disappointing season, especially considering Burrow's success, but is still in playoff contention and is looking for its third straight win.

Burrow didn't really go into much detail about why the gifts were chosen. It could be the same ethos that has driven his fashion choices over the years: He thought they were cool.

The gift also speaks to the relationship Burrow has with his offensive linemen. Cappa said Burrow will attend the offensive line's group dinners and has been a great teammate over the years.

Bengals rookie center Matt Lee, the last of the team's 10 draft picks this year, said there might be some symbolism with the gift and how Burrow carries himself. He is currently playing through a knee injury and is vying to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award following offseason surgery on his throwing wrist.

But what is certain is how much the offensive linemen enjoyed the gifts. Lee called it the perfect gift because the sword is something he would never buy on his own but will always be on display.

"When I'm 45 and someone asks me, 'What's the story about that?' I'll end it with, 'And Joe Burrow gave it to me.' And that might be the coolest part,'" Lee said, referencing the sword.