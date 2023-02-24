Mina Kimes and Ryan Clark react to the news of Matt Nagy replacing Eric Bieniemy as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. (1:07)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs stayed within the organization for their new offensive coordinator, promoting Matt Nagy into the spot as a replacement for Eric Bieniemy.

Nagy, 44, was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator on Andy Reid's staff in 2016 and 2017, their last two seasons with Alex Smith as starting quarterback. The Chiefs were 20th in the league in yards and 13th in scoring in 2016 but made a jump the next season to fifth in yards and sixth in scoring.

Nagy then left for four seasons to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He was 34-31 in the regular season with the Bears, guiding them to the NFC North title in his first season in 2018, when he was NFL Coach of the Year. But he was 0-2 in the playoffs, including a wild-card-round loss in 2020.

Nagy was fired by the Bears after a 6-11 season in 2021. He returned to the Chiefs last year as quarterbacks coach and senior offensive assistant.

Before becoming the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the first time, Nagy coached under Reid for six seasons -- three with the Philadelphia Eagles and three as quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs.

Nagy played quarterback at the University of Delaware, where Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was among his receivers. He also played in the Arena League.

Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator over the past five seasons, recently took a similar position with the Washington Commanders.