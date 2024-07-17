2024 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, mock drafts and analysis

This page will be updated throughout the summer, so please continue to check back for the latest content.
As the weather heats up, so does our excitement about the 2024 fantasy football draft season.
Whether you play in a casual redraft league, an intense, deep dynasty format or anything in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here to help.
This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks possible in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets; player projections; mock drafts for various league types; sleepers and busts; and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.
It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.
Fantasy football cheat sheets, projections and depth charts
Cheat Sheet Central
A one-stop shop for printable cheat sheets that fit your specific needs.
2024 projections
Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by category.
Depth charts: Offense | Defense
Rankings
2024 rankings hub
A range of rankings types to suit you, including our staff consensus by position, superflex, IDP, dynasty and individual overall lists.
Mock drafts
8-team, PPR (7/2) | 12-team, PPR (6/13) | 10-team, PPR (4/30)
Advice and analysis
Bowen: Love heads up the All-Upside Team
Staff: Sleepers, busts and breakouts
Staff: Biggest draft-day conundrums for 2024
Dopp: Four players set for greater opportunity this season
Bowen: Five teams destined for rushing success this season
Clay's sleeper watch: Who will be this year's Puka Nacua?
Dopp: Draft or pass on these age-30+ players
Cockcroft: What 2023 stats can tell us about 2024 potential
Clay/Yates: Eight storylines that will define the 2024 fantasy season
Walder: Key metric to determine which WRs to draft or fade
Bowen: Rookies with immediate fantasy potential
Loza: How health of Rodgers, Cousins affects Jets, Falcons playmakers in 2024
Clay/Yates: Eight breakout players to watch
Karabell: Bounce-back candidates for 2024
Loza: Ten most impactful offseason moves
Moody: Players to trade for, trade away in dynasty
Individual player analysis
Loza: How to value Texans' WR trio of Diggs, Collins, Dell in drafts
Karabell: Why Caleb Williams could be a star right away
Karabell: Ezekiel Elliott is foolishly being overlooked
Moody: Should managers be confident in Falcons' offense?
Loza: Will Saquon, Jacobs, Mixon and other RBs on new teams thrive?
Injuries
Bell's injury outlook for 2024
A look at those recovering from Achilles, ACL and other injuries and their prospects for this season. Many stars discussed, including Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, T.J. Hockenson, Nick Chubb, Joe Burrow, Anthony Richardson and more.
Strategy
Positional overviews: QB | RB | WR | TE
A brief preview of how to approach each position in drafts this summer.