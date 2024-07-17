2024 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, mock drafts and analysis

Mike Clay and Field Yates disagree about where Anthony Richardson should be taken among quarterbacks in fantasy drafts. (2:07)

Is Anthony Richardson being taken too early in fantasy drafts? (2:07)

Open Extended Reactions

This page will be updated throughout the summer, so please continue to check back for the latest content.

As the weather heats up, so does our excitement about the 2024 fantasy football draft season.

Whether you play in a casual redraft league, an intense, deep dynasty format or anything in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here to help.

This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks possible in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets; player projections; mock drafts for various league types; sleepers and busts; and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Fantasy football cheat sheets, projections and depth charts

It's time to start your fantasy football season Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Cheat Sheet Central

A one-stop shop for printable cheat sheets that fit your specific needs.

2024 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Rankings

2024 rankings hub

A range of rankings types to suit you, including our staff consensus by position, superflex, IDP, dynasty and individual overall lists.

Mock drafts

8-team, PPR (7/2) | 12-team, PPR (6/13) | 10-team, PPR (4/30)

Advice and analysis

Bowen: Love heads up the All-Upside Team

Staff: Sleepers, busts and breakouts

Staff: Biggest draft-day conundrums for 2024

Dopp: Four players set for greater opportunity this season

Bowen: Five teams destined for rushing success this season

Clay's sleeper watch: Who will be this year's Puka Nacua?

Dopp: Draft or pass on these age-30+ players

Cockcroft: What 2023 stats can tell us about 2024 potential

Clay/Yates: Eight storylines that will define the 2024 fantasy season

Walder: Key metric to determine which WRs to draft or fade

Bowen: Rookies with immediate fantasy potential

Loza: How health of Rodgers, Cousins affects Jets, Falcons playmakers in 2024

Clay/Yates: Eight breakout players to watch

Karabell: Bounce-back candidates for 2024

Loza: Ten most impactful offseason moves

Moody: Players to trade for, trade away in dynasty

Individual player analysis

Loza: How to value Texans' WR trio of Diggs, Collins, Dell in drafts

Karabell: Why Caleb Williams could be a star right away

Karabell: Ezekiel Elliott is foolishly being overlooked

Moody: Should managers be confident in Falcons' offense?

Loza: Will Saquon, Jacobs, Mixon and other RBs on new teams thrive?

Injuries

Bell's injury outlook for 2024

A look at those recovering from Achilles, ACL and other injuries and their prospects for this season. Many stars discussed, including Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, T.J. Hockenson, Nick Chubb, Joe Burrow, Anthony Richardson and more.

Strategy

Positional overviews: QB | RB | WR | TE

A brief preview of how to approach each position in drafts this summer.