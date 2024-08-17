Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football drafts are all about collecting the best possible values, but we all know there are special players we badly want on our squad.

Whether it's the young, up-and-coming wide receiver on our favorite team, a sleeper running back no one is talking about or this year's big breakout at tight end, these players add an extra level of excitement to the roster construction process.

This round-by-round analysis will give you an idea of what's going through my head on draft day, headlined by those players I have circled on my cheat sheet. Note that I used Average Draft Position (ADP) data from Draft Sharks' terrific Market Index Tool in order to ensure this road map would be useful for as many of you as possible.

For a more philosophical look at the current fantasy football landscape, including strategies for drafting, trading and working waivers in all types of formats, be sure to check out the 2024 fantasy football playbook.

Here it is -- my personal recipe for a fantasy football championship this season: