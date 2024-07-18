It's fantasy football draft season! And really, when is it not? With the fantasy impact of free agency digested and rookies finding teams through the NFL draft, it's time to put it all together with our fresh fantasy football rankings for the 2024 season.
Below, you will find our rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses for PPR (point per reception) formats, as well as IDP (individual defensive player) and superflex ranks. Because of the evolving nature of news throughout the offseason, we have asked all of our rankers to value each player as if they were drafting a 2024 fantasy football team today.
Fantasy Football PPR Rankings
Featuring individual and composite rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. PPR leagues award an extra point for every pass caught.
Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2024
Fantasy Football Running Back PPR Rankings for 2024
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver PPR Rankings for 2024
Fantasy Football Tight End PPR Rankings for 2024
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for 2024
Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Rankings for 2024
