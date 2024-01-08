Tristan H. Cockcroft's fantasy football PPR rankings for 2024

Tristan H. Cockcroft reviews Bijan Robinson's rookie season with the Falcons and explains why he'll have a chance to be more productive next year. (1:02)

Why Bijan Robinson should bounce back in fantasy next season (1:02)

Tristan H. Cockcroft's 2024 fantasy football rankings will be updated throughout the offseason to reflect any changes as result of free agency, trades, the NFL draft and any other pertinent information.

You will notice that rookies are included in the rankings below. The player's eventual NFL landing spot (and roster fit) will ultimately determine his 2024 fantasy ranking, of course, but where a rookie is slotted demonstrates what Tristan thinks about the player's talent level and expected impact in 2024.

NOTE: The rankings below are for PPR formats.

Latest update: Jan. 8

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers, RB1

2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins, WR1

3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings, WR2

4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys, WR3

5. Breece Hall, RB, Jets, RB2

6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons, RB3

7. Kyren Williams, RB, Rams, RB4

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions, RB5

9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts, RB6

10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals, WR4

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions, WR5

12. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars, RB7

13. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles, WR6

14. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants, RB8

15. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets, WR7

16. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams, WR8

17. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins, RB9

18. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers, WR9

19. James Cook, RB, Bills, RB10

20. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers, RB11

21. Chris Olave, WR, Saints, WR10

22. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs, RB12

23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills, WR11

24. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts, WR12

25. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders, WR13

26. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks, RB13

27. DJ Moore, WR, Bears, WR14

28. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers, WR15

29. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers, WR16

30. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders, RB14

31. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins, WR17

32. Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions, TE1

33. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints, RB15

34. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs, TE2

35. Josh Allen, QB, Bills, QB1

36. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers, WR18

37. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles, QB2

38. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens, TE3

39. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks, WR19

40. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams, WR20

41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, QB3

42. Nico Collins, WR, Texans, WR21

43. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens, QB4

44. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns, WR22

45. Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs, WR23

46. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots, RB16

47. Tank Dell, WR, Texans, WR24

48. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles, WR25

49. D'Andre Swift, RB, Eagles, RB17

50. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Rookie, WR26

51. Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens, WR27

52. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys, RB18

53. George Kittle, TE, 49ers, TE4

54. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals, RB19

55. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals, WR28

56. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers, RB20

57. George Pickens, WR, Steelers, WR29

58. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals, TE5

59. Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts, QB5

60. Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers, RB21

61. Jayden Reed, WR, Packers, WR30

62. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans, RB22

63. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jaguars, WR31

64. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals, QB6

65. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos, RB23

66. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys, QB7

67. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers, RB24

68. Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings, WR32

69. David Montgomery, RB, Lions, RB25

70. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders, WR33

71. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns, RB26

72. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers, WR34

73. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars, TE6

74. Justin Fields, QB, Bears, QB8

75. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders, RB27

76. Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins, RB28

77. Christian Watson, WR, Packers, WR35

78. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers, RB29

79. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos, WR36

80. James Conner, RB, Cardinals, RB30

81. Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys, TE7

82. Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans, RB31

83. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills, TE8

84. Drake London, WR, Falcons, WR37

85. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers, WR38

86. David Njoku, TE, Browns, TE9

87. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers, QB9

88. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks, WR39

89. Rome Odunze, WR, Rookie, WR40

90. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals, QB10

91. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings, TE10

92. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks, RB32

93. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders, WR41

94. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans, QB11

95. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Titans, WR42

96. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers, WR43

97. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Rookie, RB33

98. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers, QB12

99. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars, WR44

100. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks, WR45

101. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers, RB34

102. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals, WR46

103. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles, TE11

104. Jordan Love, QB, Packers, QB13

105. Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears, RB35

106. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins, QB14

107. Jerome Ford, RB, Browns, RB36

108. Keon Coleman, WR, Rookie, WR47

109. Ty Chandler, RB, Vikings, RB37

110. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders, WR48

111. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions, WR49

112. Devin Singletary, RB, Texans, RB38

113. Gabe Davis, WR, Bills, WR50

114. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons, TE12

115. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens, RB39

116. Cole Kmet, TE, Bears, TE13

117. Trey Benson, RB, Rookie, RB40

118. Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers, WR51

119. Malik Nabers, WR, Rookie, WR52

120. Brock Bowers, TE, Rookie, TE14

121. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens, RB41

122. DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots, WR53

123. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears, RB42

124. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos, WR54

125. Zamir White, RB, Raiders, RB43

126. Josh Downs, WR, Colts, WR55

127. Zack Moss, RB, Colts, RB44

128. Darren Waller, TE, Giants, TE15

129. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars, QB15

130. Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans, TE16

131. Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers, WR56

132. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings, QB16

133. Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders, TE17

134. Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns, QB17

135. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets, QB18

136. Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals, WR57

137. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints, WR58

138. Chase Brown, RB, Bengals, RB45

139. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams, QB19

140. Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers, WR59

141. AJ Dillon, RB, Packers, RB46

142. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos, RB47

143. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons, RB48

144. Troy Franklin, WR, Rookie, WR60

145. Brandin Cooks, WR, Cowboys, WR61

146. Braelon Allen, RB, Rookie, RB49

147. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos, WR62

148. Zay Jones, WR, Jaguars, WR63

149. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers, TE18

150. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Giants, WR64

151. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Rookie, WR65

152. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Ravens, WR66

153. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints, WR67

154. Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders, WR68

155. Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers, TE19

156. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans, TE20

157. Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings, RB50

158. Xavier Legette, WR, Rookie, WR69

159. Blake Corum, RB, Rookie, RB51

160. Jared Goff, QB, Lions, QB20

161. Noah Brown, WR, Texans, WR70

162. Caleb Williams, QB, Rookie, QB21

163. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Panthers, WR71

164. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers, RB52

165. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants, WR72

166. Brian Thomas, WR, Rookie, WR73

167. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers, WR74

168. Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers, QB22

169. Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens, RB53

170. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars, RB54

171. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers, WR75

172. Elijah Moore, WR, Browns, WR76

173. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans, RB55

174. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans, WR77

175. Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills, WR78

176. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals, WR79

177. Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers, TE21

178. Bucky Irving, RB, Rookie, RB56

179. Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints, TE22

180. Jayden Daniels, QB, Rookie, QB23

181. Gerald Everett, TE, Chargers, TE23

182. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders, RB57

183. Taysom Hill, TE, Saints, TE24

184. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams, TE25

185. Bryce Young, QB, Panthers, QB24

186. Xavier Worthy, WR, Rookie, WR80

187. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks, QB25

188. Kendre Miller, RB, Saints, RB58

189. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Patriots, RB59

190. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Rookie, RB60

191. Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos, QB26

192. Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers, RB61

193. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs, RB62

194. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts, WR81

195. Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys, RB63

196. Audric Estime, RB, Rookie, RB64

197. Will Levis, QB, Titans, QB27

198. Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers, RB65

199. Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens, TE26

200. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots, TE27