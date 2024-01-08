Tristan H. Cockcroft's fantasy football PPR rankings for 2024

Tristan H. Cockcroft's 2024 fantasy football rankings will be updated throughout the offseason to reflect any changes as result of free agency, trades, the NFL draft and any other pertinent information.
You will notice that rookies are included in the rankings below. The player's eventual NFL landing spot (and roster fit) will ultimately determine his 2024 fantasy ranking, of course, but where a rookie is slotted demonstrates what Tristan thinks about the player's talent level and expected impact in 2024.
NOTE: The rankings below are for PPR formats.
Latest update: Jan. 8
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers, RB1
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins, WR1
3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings, WR2
4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys, WR3
5. Breece Hall, RB, Jets, RB2
6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons, RB3
7. Kyren Williams, RB, Rams, RB4
8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions, RB5
9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts, RB6
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals, WR4
11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions, WR5
12. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars, RB7
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles, WR6
14. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants, RB8
15. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets, WR7
16. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams, WR8
17. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins, RB9
18. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers, WR9
19. James Cook, RB, Bills, RB10
20. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers, RB11
21. Chris Olave, WR, Saints, WR10
22. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs, RB12
23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills, WR11
24. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts, WR12
25. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders, WR13
26. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks, RB13
27. DJ Moore, WR, Bears, WR14
28. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers, WR15
29. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers, WR16
30. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders, RB14
31. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins, WR17
32. Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions, TE1
33. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints, RB15
34. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs, TE2
35. Josh Allen, QB, Bills, QB1
36. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers, WR18
37. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles, QB2
38. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens, TE3
39. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks, WR19
40. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams, WR20
41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, QB3
42. Nico Collins, WR, Texans, WR21
43. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens, QB4
44. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns, WR22
45. Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs, WR23
46. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots, RB16
47. Tank Dell, WR, Texans, WR24
48. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles, WR25
49. D'Andre Swift, RB, Eagles, RB17
50. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Rookie, WR26
51. Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens, WR27
52. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys, RB18
53. George Kittle, TE, 49ers, TE4
54. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals, RB19
55. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals, WR28
56. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers, RB20
57. George Pickens, WR, Steelers, WR29
58. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals, TE5
59. Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts, QB5
60. Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers, RB21
61. Jayden Reed, WR, Packers, WR30
62. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans, RB22
63. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jaguars, WR31
64. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals, QB6
65. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos, RB23
66. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys, QB7
67. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers, RB24
68. Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings, WR32
69. David Montgomery, RB, Lions, RB25
70. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders, WR33
71. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns, RB26
72. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers, WR34
73. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars, TE6
74. Justin Fields, QB, Bears, QB8
75. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders, RB27
76. Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins, RB28
77. Christian Watson, WR, Packers, WR35
78. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers, RB29
79. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos, WR36
80. James Conner, RB, Cardinals, RB30
81. Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys, TE7
82. Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans, RB31
83. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills, TE8
84. Drake London, WR, Falcons, WR37
85. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers, WR38
86. David Njoku, TE, Browns, TE9
87. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers, QB9
88. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks, WR39
89. Rome Odunze, WR, Rookie, WR40
90. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals, QB10
91. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings, TE10
92. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks, RB32
93. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders, WR41
94. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans, QB11
95. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Titans, WR42
96. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers, WR43
97. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Rookie, RB33
98. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers, QB12
99. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars, WR44
100. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks, WR45
101. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers, RB34
102. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals, WR46
103. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles, TE11
104. Jordan Love, QB, Packers, QB13
105. Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears, RB35
106. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins, QB14
107. Jerome Ford, RB, Browns, RB36
108. Keon Coleman, WR, Rookie, WR47
109. Ty Chandler, RB, Vikings, RB37
110. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders, WR48
111. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions, WR49
112. Devin Singletary, RB, Texans, RB38
113. Gabe Davis, WR, Bills, WR50
114. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons, TE12
115. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens, RB39
116. Cole Kmet, TE, Bears, TE13
117. Trey Benson, RB, Rookie, RB40
118. Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers, WR51
119. Malik Nabers, WR, Rookie, WR52
120. Brock Bowers, TE, Rookie, TE14
121. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens, RB41
122. DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots, WR53
123. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears, RB42
124. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos, WR54
125. Zamir White, RB, Raiders, RB43
126. Josh Downs, WR, Colts, WR55
127. Zack Moss, RB, Colts, RB44
128. Darren Waller, TE, Giants, TE15
129. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars, QB15
130. Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans, TE16
131. Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers, WR56
132. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings, QB16
133. Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders, TE17
134. Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns, QB17
135. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets, QB18
136. Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals, WR57
137. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints, WR58
138. Chase Brown, RB, Bengals, RB45
139. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams, QB19
140. Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers, WR59
141. AJ Dillon, RB, Packers, RB46
142. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos, RB47
143. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons, RB48
144. Troy Franklin, WR, Rookie, WR60
145. Brandin Cooks, WR, Cowboys, WR61
146. Braelon Allen, RB, Rookie, RB49
147. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos, WR62
148. Zay Jones, WR, Jaguars, WR63
149. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers, TE18
150. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Giants, WR64
151. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Rookie, WR65
152. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Ravens, WR66
153. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints, WR67
154. Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders, WR68
155. Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers, TE19
156. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans, TE20
157. Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings, RB50
158. Xavier Legette, WR, Rookie, WR69
159. Blake Corum, RB, Rookie, RB51
160. Jared Goff, QB, Lions, QB20
161. Noah Brown, WR, Texans, WR70
162. Caleb Williams, QB, Rookie, QB21
163. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Panthers, WR71
164. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers, RB52
165. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants, WR72
166. Brian Thomas, WR, Rookie, WR73
167. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers, WR74
168. Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers, QB22
169. Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens, RB53
170. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars, RB54
171. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers, WR75
172. Elijah Moore, WR, Browns, WR76
173. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans, RB55
174. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans, WR77
175. Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills, WR78
176. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals, WR79
177. Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers, TE21
178. Bucky Irving, RB, Rookie, RB56
179. Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints, TE22
180. Jayden Daniels, QB, Rookie, QB23
181. Gerald Everett, TE, Chargers, TE23
182. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders, RB57
183. Taysom Hill, TE, Saints, TE24
184. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams, TE25
185. Bryce Young, QB, Panthers, QB24
186. Xavier Worthy, WR, Rookie, WR80
187. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks, QB25
188. Kendre Miller, RB, Saints, RB58
189. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Patriots, RB59
190. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Rookie, RB60
191. Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos, QB26
192. Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers, RB61
193. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs, RB62
194. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts, WR81
195. Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys, RB63
196. Audric Estime, RB, Rookie, RB64
197. Will Levis, QB, Titans, QB27
198. Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers, RB65
199. Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens, TE26
200. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots, TE27