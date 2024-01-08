        <
          Tristan H. Cockcroft's fantasy football PPR rankings for 2024

          play
          Why Bijan Robinson should bounce back in fantasy next season (1:02)

          Tristan H. Cockcroft reviews Bijan Robinson's rookie season with the Falcons and explains why he'll have a chance to be more productive next year. (1:02)

          • Tristan H. Cockcroft
          Jan 8, 2024, 07:32 PM

          Tristan H. Cockcroft's 2024 fantasy football rankings will be updated throughout the offseason to reflect any changes as result of free agency, trades, the NFL draft and any other pertinent information.

          You will notice that rookies are included in the rankings below. The player's eventual NFL landing spot (and roster fit) will ultimately determine his 2024 fantasy ranking, of course, but where a rookie is slotted demonstrates what Tristan thinks about the player's talent level and expected impact in 2024.

          NOTE: The rankings below are for PPR formats.

          Latest update: Jan. 8

          1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers, RB1
          2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins, WR1
          3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings, WR2
          4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys, WR3
          5. Breece Hall, RB, Jets, RB2
          6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons, RB3
          7. Kyren Williams, RB, Rams, RB4
          8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions, RB5
          9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts, RB6
          10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals, WR4
          11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions, WR5
          12. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars, RB7
          13. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles, WR6
          14. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants, RB8
          15. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets, WR7
          16. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams, WR8
          17. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins, RB9
          18. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers, WR9
          19. James Cook, RB, Bills, RB10
          20. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers, RB11
          21. Chris Olave, WR, Saints, WR10
          22. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs, RB12
          23. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills, WR11
          24. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts, WR12
          25. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders, WR13
          26. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks, RB13
          27. DJ Moore, WR, Bears, WR14
          28. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers, WR15
          29. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers, WR16
          30. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders, RB14
          31. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins, WR17
          32. Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions, TE1
          33. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints, RB15
          34. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs, TE2
          35. Josh Allen, QB, Bills, QB1
          36. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers, WR18
          37. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles, QB2
          38. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens, TE3
          39. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks, WR19
          40. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams, WR20
          41. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs, QB3
          42. Nico Collins, WR, Texans, WR21
          43. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens, QB4
          44. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns, WR22
          45. Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs, WR23
          46. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots, RB16
          47. Tank Dell, WR, Texans, WR24
          48. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles, WR25
          49. D'Andre Swift, RB, Eagles, RB17
          50. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Rookie, WR26
          51. Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens, WR27
          52. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys, RB18
          53. George Kittle, TE, 49ers, TE4
          54. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals, RB19
          55. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals, WR28
          56. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers, RB20
          57. George Pickens, WR, Steelers, WR29
          58. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals, TE5
          59. Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts, QB5
          60. Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers, RB21
          61. Jayden Reed, WR, Packers, WR30
          62. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans, RB22
          63. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jaguars, WR31
          64. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals, QB6
          65. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos, RB23
          66. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys, QB7
          67. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers, RB24
          68. Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings, WR32
          69. David Montgomery, RB, Lions, RB25
          70. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders, WR33
          71. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns, RB26
          72. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers, WR34
          73. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars, TE6
          74. Justin Fields, QB, Bears, QB8
          75. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders, RB27
          76. Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins, RB28
          77. Christian Watson, WR, Packers, WR35
          78. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers, RB29
          79. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos, WR36
          80. James Conner, RB, Cardinals, RB30
          81. Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys, TE7
          82. Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans, RB31
          83. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills, TE8
          84. Drake London, WR, Falcons, WR37
          85. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers, WR38
          86. David Njoku, TE, Browns, TE9
          87. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers, QB9
          88. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks, WR39
          89. Rome Odunze, WR, Rookie, WR40
          90. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals, QB10
          91. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings, TE10
          92. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks, RB32
          93. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders, WR41
          94. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans, QB11
          95. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Titans, WR42
          96. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers, WR43
          97. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Rookie, RB33
          98. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers, QB12

          99. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars, WR44
          100. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks, WR45
          101. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers, RB34
          102. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals, WR46
          103. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles, TE11
          104. Jordan Love, QB, Packers, QB13
          105. Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears, RB35
          106. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins, QB14
          107. Jerome Ford, RB, Browns, RB36
          108. Keon Coleman, WR, Rookie, WR47
          109. Ty Chandler, RB, Vikings, RB37
          110. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders, WR48
          111. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions, WR49
          112. Devin Singletary, RB, Texans, RB38
          113. Gabe Davis, WR, Bills, WR50
          114. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons, TE12
          115. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens, RB39
          116. Cole Kmet, TE, Bears, TE13
          117. Trey Benson, RB, Rookie, RB40
          118. Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers, WR51
          119. Malik Nabers, WR, Rookie, WR52
          120. Brock Bowers, TE, Rookie, TE14
          121. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens, RB41
          122. DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots, WR53
          123. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears, RB42
          124. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos, WR54
          125. Zamir White, RB, Raiders, RB43
          126. Josh Downs, WR, Colts, WR55
          127. Zack Moss, RB, Colts, RB44
          128. Darren Waller, TE, Giants, TE15
          129. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars, QB15
          130. Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans, TE16
          131. Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers, WR56
          132. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings, QB16
          133. Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders, TE17
          134. Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns, QB17
          135. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets, QB18
          136. Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals, WR57
          137. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints, WR58
          138. Chase Brown, RB, Bengals, RB45
          139. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams, QB19
          140. Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers, WR59
          141. AJ Dillon, RB, Packers, RB46
          142. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos, RB47
          143. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons, RB48
          144. Troy Franklin, WR, Rookie, WR60
          145. Brandin Cooks, WR, Cowboys, WR61
          146. Braelon Allen, RB, Rookie, RB49
          147. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos, WR62
          148. Zay Jones, WR, Jaguars, WR63
          149. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers, TE18
          150. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Giants, WR64
          151. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Rookie, WR65
          152. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Ravens, WR66
          153. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints, WR67
          154. Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders, WR68
          155. Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers, TE19
          156. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans, TE20
          157. Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings, RB50
          158. Xavier Legette, WR, Rookie, WR69
          159. Blake Corum, RB, Rookie, RB51
          160. Jared Goff, QB, Lions, QB20
          161. Noah Brown, WR, Texans, WR70
          162. Caleb Williams, QB, Rookie, QB21
          163. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Panthers, WR71
          164. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers, RB52
          165. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants, WR72
          166. Brian Thomas, WR, Rookie, WR73
          167. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers, WR74
          168. Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers, QB22
          169. Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens, RB53
          170. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars, RB54
          171. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers, WR75
          172. Elijah Moore, WR, Browns, WR76
          173. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans, RB55
          174. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans, WR77
          175. Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills, WR78
          176. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals, WR79
          177. Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers, TE21
          178. Bucky Irving, RB, Rookie, RB56
          179. Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints, TE22
          180. Jayden Daniels, QB, Rookie, QB23
          181. Gerald Everett, TE, Chargers, TE23
          182. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders, RB57
          183. Taysom Hill, TE, Saints, TE24
          184. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams, TE25
          185. Bryce Young, QB, Panthers, QB24
          186. Xavier Worthy, WR, Rookie, WR80
          187. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks, QB25
          188. Kendre Miller, RB, Saints, RB58
          189. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Patriots, RB59
          190. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Rookie, RB60
          191. Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos, QB26
          192. Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers, RB61
          193. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs, RB62
          194. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts, WR81
          195. Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys, RB63
          196. Audric Estime, RB, Rookie, RB64
          197. Will Levis, QB, Titans, QB27
          198. Jordan Mason, RB, 49ers, RB65
          199. Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens, TE26
          200. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots, TE27