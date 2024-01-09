Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 fantasy football superflex rankings below will be updated throughout the NFL offseason. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. For those newer to the format, it might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks.

Latest update: Jan. 9

1. Josh Allen, Bills (QB1)

2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2)

3. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1)

4. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1)

5. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR2)

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR3)

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR4)

8. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR5)

9. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB3)

10. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4)

11. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB5)

12. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB6)

13. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB7)

14. Breece Hall, Jets (RB2)

15. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB3)

16. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB4)

17. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB5)

18. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB8)

19. Jordan Love, Packers (QB9)

20. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB10)

21. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR6)

22. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR7)

23. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR8)

24. Justin Fields, Bears (QB11)

25. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB12)

26. Anthony Richardson, Colts (QB13)

27. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB6)

28. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB7)

29. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB8)

30. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB9)

31. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR9)

32. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR10)

33. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR11)

34. Kirk Cousins, VIkings (QB14)

35. Aaron Rodgers, Jets (QB15)

36. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB16)

37. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB17)

38. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR12)

39. Chris Olave, Saints (WR13)

40. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR14)

41. DJ Moore, Bears (WR15)

42. James Cook, Bills (RB10)

43. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB11)

44. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB18)

45. Jared Goff, Lions (QB19)

46. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR16)

47. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR17)

48. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR18)

49. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE1)

50. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE2)

51. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3)

52. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB20)

53. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB21)

54. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB12)

55. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB13)

56. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB14)

57. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB15)

58. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB16)

59. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB17)

60. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB22)

61. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB23)

62. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB24)

63. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB25)

64. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR19)

65. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR20)

66. Nico Collins, Texans (WR21)

67. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR22)

68. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)

69. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE5)

70. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB18)

71. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB19)

72. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB20)

73. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB21)

74. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR23)

75. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR24)

76. Tank Dell, Texans (WR25)

77. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR26)

78. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR27)

79. T.J. Hockenson, VIkings (TE6)

80. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE7)

81. David Njoku, Browns (TE8)

82. Will Levis, Titans (QB26)

83. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB27)

84. Derek Carr, Saints (QB28)

85. Jordan Addison, VIkings (WR28)

86. George Pickens, Steelers (WR29)

87. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR30)

88. James Conner, Cardinals (RB22)

89. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB23)

90. David Montgomery, Lions (RB24)

91. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB25)

92. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB26)

93. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB27)

94. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR31)

95. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR32)

96. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR33)

97. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR34)

98. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR35)

99. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR36)

100. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB28)

101. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB29)

102. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB30)

103. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB29)

104. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB30)

105. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE9)

106. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE10)

107. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE11)

108. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE12)

109. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR37)

110. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR38)

111. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR39)

112. Drake London, Falcons (WR40)

113. Jarrett Stidham, Broncos (QB31)

114. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB32)

115. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB31)

116. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB32)

117. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB33)

118. Christian Watson, Packers (WR41)

119. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR42)

120. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR43)

121. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR44)

122. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR45)

123. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB34)

124. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB35)

125. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB36)

126. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB37)

127. Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (RB38)

128. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens (RB39)

129. Ty Chandler, VIkings (RB40)

130. Josh Downs, Colts (WR46)

131. Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (WR47)

132. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR48)

133. Dontayvion Wicks, Packers (WR49)

134. Jameson Williams, Lions (WR50)

135. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE13)

136. Darren Waller, Giants (TE14)

137. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE15)

138. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR51)

139. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR52)

140. Jalin Hyatt, Giants (WR53)

141. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR54)

142. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR55)

143. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR56)

144. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR57)

145. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR58)

146. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR59)

147. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE16)

148. Michael Mayer, Raiders (TE17)

149. Tucker Kraft, Packers (TE18)

150. Luke Musgrave, Packers (TE19)

151. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB41)

152. Zamir White, Raiders (RB42)

153. Zack Moss, Colts (RB43)

154. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB44)

155. Kendre Miller, Saints (RB45)

156. Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (RB46)

157. Chase Brown, Bengals (RB47)

158. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR60)

159. Noah Brown, Texans (WR61)

160. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR62)

161. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR63)

162. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR64)

163. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR65)

164. Trey Palmer, Buccaneers (WR66)

165. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR67)

166. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB33)

167. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB34):

168. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB35):

169. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB36):

170. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB37):

171. Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (QB38):

172. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB39):

173. Joshua Dobbs, VIkings (QB40):

174. Jameis Winston, Saints (QB41):

175. Alexander Mattison, VIkings (RB48):

176. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB49):

177. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB50):

178. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE20)

179. Juwan Johnson, Saints (TE21)

180. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR68)

181. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR69)

182. Cedric Tillman, Browns (WR70)

183. Rashod Bateman, Ravens (WR71)

184. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR72)

185. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB51)

186. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB52)

187. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB53)

188. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB54)

189. Dalvin Cook, Ravens (RB55)

190. D'Onta Foreman, Bears (RB56)

191. Elijah Mitchell, 49ers (RB57)

192. Kalif Raymond, Lions (WR73)

193. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR74)

194. Khalil Shakir, Bills (WR75)

195. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB58)

196. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (RB59)

197. Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins (RB60)

198. Jamaal Williams, Saints (RB61)

199. Cam Akers, VIkings (RB62)

200. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Commanders (RB63)