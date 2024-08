Open Extended Reactions

We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:

Solo tackle: 1.5 points

Assisted tackle: 0.75 points

Tackle for loss: 2 points

Sack: 4 points

Interception: 5 points

Forced fumble: 4 points

Fumble recovery: 4 points

Defensive TD: 6 points

Safety: 2 points

Pass defensed: 1.5 points

2024 defensive lineman rankings

2024 linebacker rankings