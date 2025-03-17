There has been a lot of talk about the 2025 NFL draft class and its wide range of positional strengths.

For instance, after five quarterbacks were drafted among the top 12 picks last year, this class is expected to take a step back. ESPN's Scouts Inc. has only four quarterbacks ranked in the top 50. When was the last time a QB class looked like this?

Meanwhile, the running back group is expected to have a revival after only one was selected through the first two rounds last year. The 2025 group -- led by Scouts Inc.'s No. 5 player and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty -- has 11 RBs ranked in the top 100. When was the last time we saw a running back class this deep?

One way to illustrate the strengths or weaknesses of a draft's top position groups is by comparing them to past classes. I gave a historical comp for five position groups -- quarterback, wide receiver, running back, defensive tackle and edge rusher -- based on the tape, combine and early evaluations. A reminder: Comps aren't always exact and don't necessarily suggest the class or prospect will share the same level of success (for better or worse).

The first draft I covered was in 2002, so this exercise is a bit of a walk down memory lane. And multiple positions in this year's class are virtually exact reminders of groups from previous years. Let's start with the QB group, which takes us back nearly a decade.

Quarterback

Comp: 2016 class