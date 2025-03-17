        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: The Bruins' path to the postseason

          play
          Cale Makar wins it in OT for the Avalanche (1:31)

          Cale Makar scores an overtime goal to lift the Avalanche past the Stars. (1:31)

          • ESPN staffMar 17, 2025, 11:00 AM

          The Boston Bruins' approach to the trade deadline indicated that perhaps management thought this wasn't their year, and they would add some future assets for a quick reload this offseason.

          But as the chips fall on Monday, the Bruins still have a chance to make the playoffs.

          That all begins with a game against the lottery-bound Buffalo Sabres Monday night (7 p.m., ESPN+). A win in that one closes the gap between Boston and the current first wild card, the New York Rangers. The Rangers have 72 points and 30 regulation wins through 68 games, while Boston is at 68 and 23 through 68.

          After Buffalo, it's a road trip through Nevada and California (Golden Knights on Thursday, Sharks on Saturday, Kings on Sunday and Ducks on Wednesday, March 26). All told, the Bruins will play teams currently in playoff position in six of the final 13 games after the matchup with the Sabres; the final five, in particular, could be a spot to make up ground, with two against the injury-struck Devils along with single games against the Sabres, Blackhawks and Penguins.

          To be clear, this would be a long shot; in addition to going on a hot streak, the Bruins will need to jump ahead of four teams (which would all need to get cold, in this hypothetical). Stathletes isn't so sure all of that will fall into place, giving the Bruins a 2.4% chance of making the postseason. But stranger things have happened in recent seasons!

          There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 New York Rangers
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Vancouver Canucks
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Monday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          Detroit Red Wings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
          Colorado Avalanche 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT)
          Edmonton Oilers 3, New York Rangers 1
          New York Islanders 4, Florida Panthers 2
          St. Louis Blues 7, Anaheim Ducks 2
          Utah Hockey Club 3, Vancouver Canucks 1
          Winnipeg Jets 3, Seattle Kraken 2 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 100.6
          Next game: vs. PHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 100.6
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 95.7
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 98.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 88.2
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 20.2%
          Tragic number: 32

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 5.3%
          Tragic number: 29

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 2.4%
          Tragic number: 25

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 73.2
          Next game: @ BOS (Monday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 21

          Metro Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 117.5
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105.3
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 94.1
          Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 95.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 86.8
          Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 53.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 87.0
          Next game: vs. NJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 16.7%
          Tragic number: 31

          New York Islanders

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 84.5
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 6.4%
          Tragic number: 29

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 78.4
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.8%
          Tragic number: 21

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 77.2
          Next game: @ TB (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0.5%
          Tragic number: 21

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 118.2
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 108.1
          Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 96.7
          Next game: vs. LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 91%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 88.0
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 32.5%
          Tragic number: 29

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 86.9
          Next game: @ EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 17%
          Tragic number: 29

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 72.1
          Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 18

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 60.0
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 7

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105.3
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 100.4
          Next game: vs. UTA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: @ MIN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89.3
          Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 41.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 89.6
          Next game: @ TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 18.7%
          Tragic number: 33

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 79.6
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 76.0
          Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 19

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 54.3
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Note: An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21

          4. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21

          5. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 23

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21

          8. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. Boston Bruins

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. New York Islanders

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23

          12. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          16. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24