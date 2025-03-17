Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams debate whether Duke should rest Cooper Flagg until the second round of the tournament. (1:57)

Duke is "full steam ahead" entering the NCAA tournament, and coach Jon Scheyer told ESPN on Sunday that the goal is for star freshman Cooper Flagg to play in Friday's first-round game after his ankle injury.

"From my perspective, it's full steam ahead," Scheyer told ESPN's Rece Davis. "I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can, and he wants to do the same. ... So our goal is for Friday, no question about it. I know that's his goal as well.

"We're just going to progress in the right way and still be smart about not doing too much in the beginning of the week."

Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and the favorite to win the Wooden Award, fell awkwardly on his left ankle and had to be carried off the court during his team's 78-70 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinal Thursday. X-rays were negative, but he was ruled out of wins over rival North Carolina and Louisville as the Blue Devils won the conference title en route to a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament.

Scheyer said that Monday will be important for Flagg as he starts on-court work to "build up to where he can practice later in the week."

Duke will play Friday against the winner of the First Four game between American University and Mount St. Mary's.

Duke and the ACC had communicated to the tournament selection committee that Flagg, the league's Player of the Year, would be ready to play, Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of men's basketball, told CBS on Saturday.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.