          Predicting every game of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament

          How far will the Florida Gators advance in the Big Dance? AP Photo/George Walker IV
          • Jeff BorzelloMar 16, 2025, 11:54 PM
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
          For the past three decades or so, I've printed out a blank bracket on Selection Sunday to fill out as the NCAA tournament is announced. I used to hem and haw over my selections for days, and it never worked out, so now we're taking tinkering out of the process and revealing my bracket picks ... instantly.

          Nothing is really changing in the next four days anyway, right? This might be a bad year to say that, given the spate of injuries that occurred during Champ Week. But the larger point stands -- the games, the evaluations, the statistics, the data we need to make our picks is all in.

          So here's my true instant bracket, filled out (by hand!) as the field was announced. And I promise not to make any changes. No second-guessing here!

          Jump to: South Region | East Region | Midwest Region | West Region | Final Four

          First Four (Dayton)

          SOUTH REGION

          No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels 71, No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs 64
          No. 16 Alabama State Hornets 74, No. 16 St. Francis Red Flash 72

          EAST REGION
          No. 16 American University Eagles 62, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 59

          MIDWEST REGION
          No. 11 Xavier Musketeers 81, No. 11 Texas Longhorns 78

          South Region (Atlanta)

          FIRST-ROUND PICKS