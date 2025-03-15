Cooper Flagg exits the game and heads to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his foot. (0:47)

Duke star Cooper Flagg, who suffered an ankle injury during the team's ACC tournament opener Thursday, will be available for the NCAA tournament, according to Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of men's basketball.

In response to a question from CBS' Seth Davis about injuries potentially affecting a team's seeding on Selection Sunday, Gavitt said both the school and the league had communicated to the selection committee that Flagg, the ACC Player of the Year, will be ready to go for next week's NCAA tournament.

"What we understand from communication with Duke and the ACC is that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA tournament, so don't expect that to impact their seeding," Gavitt said Saturday. "He is not the only significant injury. We're tracking other injuries from other teams. Player availability is always a concern and a consideration and could potentially impact seeding, especially if a player is unavailable to play in the NCAA tournament."

Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and the favorite to win the Wooden Award, fell awkwardly on his left ankle and had to be carried off the court during his team's 78-70 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinal on Thursday. X-rays were negative, but he was ruled out of Friday's 74-71 win over rival North Carolina in the semifinals and Saturday's ACC tournament title game against Louisville.

Maliq Brown, another key player on Duke's roster, suffered a shoulder injury in the ACC tournament that could affect his status for the NCAA tournament, too. Coach Jon Scheyer said the injury could keep Brown out for a long period.

During Friday's win over UNC, Flagg played the role of cheerleader on the sideline as his team won its third game this season over the Tar Heels after a lane violation by North Carolina's Jae'Lyn Withers in the final seconds sealed the victory.

With Flagg, Duke has manufactured one of the best résumés in the country. The Blue Devils beat Arizona and Auburn in the nonconference season before they finished 19-1 to capture the ACC regular-season title.

But Flagg's injury seemed to complicate the national championship aspirations for a team that last won the national title a decade ago when Tyus Jones won Most Outstanding Player honors.

After Friday's win over the Tar Heels, Scheyer said the team is working to get Flagg ready for the NCAA tournament.

"As far as [Flagg] goes, he's doing better," Scheyer said. "Sprained ankle. All the imaging came back negative. He sprained it pretty good, though. It's a good sprain. I'm not breaking any news. He's not going to play [in the ACC title game]. He can't play. But our goal is to have him ready for the NCAA tournament. But we need to see how this weekend goes with the swelling and what he can do."