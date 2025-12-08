Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye Diomande as Salah replacement

Craig Burley reacts to Mo Salah's bombshell interview and says Liverpool should allow him to leave the club. (1:38)

Liverpool are tracking RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo after Mohammed Salah's explosive interview at the weekend, while Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the teams looking at Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been in fine form recently. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- TEAMtalk reports that Liverpool scouts were in attendance as 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande scored a hat trick in the 6-0 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, and interest in him could be stepped up after Mohammed Salah's explosive postmatch interview following Liverpool's draw with Leeds. Liverpool have also identified Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as a potential replacement for Salah, according to The Daily Express. The Reds are reported to be considering a move for the 25-year-old in January, when a release clause in his contract that allows clubs to sign him for a fee in the region of £60 million will become active.

- Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the teams looking at Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, reports Footmercato. The 18-year-old recently signed a new contract, but Lille are open to letting him leave if they receive a bid in the region of €60 million. In fact. Lille president Olivier Letang is reported to have already been in contact with representatives from other teams, with the race expected to heat up for him in the next two transfer windows.

- Barcelona and Liverpool are two of the clubs at the front of the queue to sign Atalanta midfielder Éderson, Football Insider reports. It is reported that an offer worth €55 million would be required to land the 26-year-old, who has previously been on the radar of Manchester City and Newcastle. Atalanta would prefer to offload him in the summer, but could be prepared to let him go in January when he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

- Further talks have taken place between AC Milan and the representatives of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, according to Calciomercato. The Rossoneri remain keen on landing the 37-year-old, who is set to enter the final six months of his deal at Camp Nou in January. It is reported that a player exchange deal involving Christopher Nkunku has been discussed, as the 28-year-old struggles to find form at San Siro having scored one goal in 11 games across all competitions since moving from Chelsea in the summer.

- Barcelona have shown interest in signing Fiorentina forward Moise Kean, according to Calciomercato. It is reported that the 25-year-old's representatives recently held a meeting with the Blaugrana regarding a potential deal in January, and Kean is one of the club's most sought-after targets despite a recent drop in form that has seen him score two goals in 13 league appearances. Fiorentina manager Paolo Vanoli still sees Kean as a crucial part of his future plans, but he could be moved on if the club continue their recent struggles in Serie A.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Mark Ogden analyzes Mohamed Salah's decision to give an explosive interview after being dropped by Liverpool once again.

By saying he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club, adding that "someone wants me to get all the blame," Salah adopted the same tactic used by Cristiano Ronaldo when his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022 made his exit from Manchester United inevitable. Ronaldo said he "felt betrayed" by United and spoke of a broken relationship with then-manager Erik ten Hag. Salah might have been reading from the same script when he unleashed his frustrations at Elland Road, and his words might yet lead to the same outcome as Ronaldo's: a swift move to the Saudi Pro League and a tarnished legacy at the club where he became a legend. Salah had been named as a substitute for the third successive game by Slot, and the Egypt international made it clear that he has been bruised and hurt by the demotion. But here's the thing: Salah's performances this season have been so far below his best -- just five goals in 19 appearances -- that Slot had given him more than enough time to emerge from his form slump before taking the bold decision to drop his star player.

OTHER RUMORS

- Al Hilal are one of the teams interested in a move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. (BBC)

- Free agent defender Sergio Ramos is set to assess proposals after leaving Monterrey, with no plans to retire. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can is being tracked by Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Galatasaray. (Ekrem Konur)

- Leeds United are interested in Como and Croatia international midfielder Martin Baturina. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is attracting interest from Celtic. (Football Insider)

- An MLS club is keeping close tabs on Fenerbahce midfielder Fred. (Ekrem Konur)

- Roma are continuing to explore potential signings to strengthen their attack in January, with Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva and Nottingham Forest forward Arnaud Kalimuendo on their radar. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Galatasaray don't want to part ways with midfielder Gabriel Sara in January despite interest from Leeds United. (Football Insider)

- Real Sociedad are set to prioritize reinforcing their attack in the January transfer window. (AS)