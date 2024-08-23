Fantasy football: Matt Bowen's favorite players to target in 2024

Open Extended Reactions

After doing weekly fantasy football mock drafts this summer at ESPN, now is the time when I really start to focus on my top draft targets. The numbers and projections play a role here. So does the tape. I want playmakers and upside on my roster. And sometimes I just go with my gut based on offensive schemes, anticipated deployment and exceptional traits, which can create fantasy production.

Today, I'm giving you multiple players per position from my draft board, in varying tiers. There are quarterbacks with mobility and arm talent, dual-threat running backs, explosive pass catchers, seam stretchers at the tight end position and some late-round fliers.

Here are my favorite fantasy draft targets for the 2024 NFL season.

Quarterbacks