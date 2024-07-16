Open Extended Reactions

When it comes to fantasy football drafts, many subscribe to the theory that a roster featuring a combination of safe, high-floor players and those with boom potential in any given week is a recipe for success. Throughout the summer months, I focus on identifying the players with considerable upside, taking into account various factors, such as ADP, scheme fit and the traits I see on the tape, that can lead to a bump in overall production.

The depth of the wide receiver position is in play here, as I have multiple pass catchers to discuss. There are also quarterbacks you can get excellent value on later in drafts, plus two running backs -- in big-time offenses -- who should be on your target list.

So, let's get into it. Here is my All-Upside Team for the 2024 fantasy football season.

I see Love as a rising star in this league, and his numbers during the second half of last season support that. Love averaged 20.6 points per game (QB4) from Weeks 11 to 18, while logging 22 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He is a rhythm and timing thrower in Matt LaFleur's offense, which uses play-action elements, with the second-reaction traits (arm talent and mobility) to create special plays outside of structure.

With a wide receiver room featuring young and dynamic talent, plus seam-stretchers at the tight end position, Love is set up to make another jump in his second season as a starter in Green Bay. And with his ADP sitting at QB10, you can fill up your roster before getting Love at excellent draft value in later rounds.