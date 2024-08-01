Liz Loza's 'drumbeat' players: Six generating serious fantasy buzz

Open Extended Reactions

Tap. Tap. Tap.

Do you hear that?

It's the sound of something building. Some call it buzz. Others refer to it as momentum. I like the idea of a drumbeat. Slow and steady, gradually increasing in timbre until developing into recognizable and robust syncopation. That is the song of the fantasy football offseason. And the players below are just beginning to sing.

The sounds are relatively faint for now, but keep your ear to the ground, because some of these guys may be worthy of a league-winning ovation by the year's end.

The chatter surrounding Richardson hasn't been quiet, but it has gradually shifted tone over the past few months. Despite leaving early in three of four starts last season, the 22-year-old has flown up draft boards throughout the summer. Given his upside, it makes sense. Possessing a huge arm and elite rushing traits, Richardson dazzled in limited doses, with 22.6% of his passing attempts sailing 15+ yards downfield (QB3) and four of his seven total TDs coming via the ground (QB7) over the first month of 2023.

A right shoulder injury, which Stephania Bell notes is common among QBs, ultimately ended Richardson's rookie campaign. The Florida product underwent surgery for the ailment in October and has reportedly stayed ahead of schedule throughout his rehab, opening training camp as a "full go." Questions remain, however, about Richardson's durability and if his playing style will continue to invite injury. The answer is ... maybe.

Rather than wringing hands over what could go wrong, think about all the things that could go right. One hundred percent of players eventually get hurt in this game, but only a tiny percentage present with Richardson's galactic ceiling: He averaged over 18 PPR fantasy points per game (QB11), with 49% of those points (8.9, QB1) coming via his legs. He is a star in the making, and that's not all. He also happens to be in an incredible situation, surrounded by capable playmakers and working behind a top-four offensive line while toiling in a Shane Steichen offense that is specifically designed for his skill set.

Richardson's potential production is as boundless as the courage required to chase his stock. But fear cages weren't meant for fantasy. If so persuaded, managers grabbing Richardson in the fourth (or fifth, if they're lucky) round might consider adding a second signal-caller as insurance. Aaron Rodgers, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Trevor Lawrence are all options with top-15 positional appeal that can be rostered in Rounds 10 and beyond. Once that's done, grab some popcorn and give yourself a round of applause.

Demario Douglas looks like a solid safety net in a retooled Patriots offense. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

How can an article highlighting drumbeat players not include one nicknamed "Pop?" A sixth-round rookie out of Liberty, Douglas led the Patriots in looks (79) and receiving yards (561) at the close of 2023. The offense was, admittedly, a mess, but the diminutive slot receiver flashed quicks (4.44 speed), solid separation skills and reliable hands (he converted 49 of 54 catchable targets), emerging over the back half of the season. He proved to be a boon for savvy streamers, recording double-digit PPR points in five of nine contests from Weeks 7 through 18.

On the heels of a 4-13 season, Patriots brass chose to retool the entire operation, hiring Jerod Mayo as head coach, installing Alex Van Pelt as OC and drafting QB Drake Maye third overall. The team also bolstered its receiving room, selecting Ja'Lynn Polk (2.05), Javon Baker (4.10) and signing free agent K.J. Osborn.

Douglas remains atop New England's depth chart and is expected to work inside, likely acting as a short-yardage safety valve for Maye and/or Jacoby Brissett. The 23-year-old received rave reviews at spring practices and continues to stand out during training camp. With a current ADP of 163, Douglas is a low-risk investment capable of delivering top-50 fantasy receiver results in PPR-friendly formats.

A dynasty darling since falling to the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, Shakir's production has been spotty for redraft purposes while working as the Bills' fourth or fifth receiving option over the last two years. The Boise State product managed a pair of 100-yard outings in 2023, but he didn't gain mainstream notoriety until Buffalo's playoff run. With Gabe Davis sidelined, Shakir recorded a season-high number of snaps (59), targets (9), and receptions (7). He also scored in both postseason efforts. With Davis and Stefon Diggs moving to new teams, Shakir appears to be in line for a promotion.

A crisp route-runner with reliable hands, Shakir figures to thrive as Buffalo's primary slot option. With 240 targets vacated, the 24-year-old could see upwards of 90 looks. The addition of Curtis Samuel (who has history with OC Joe Brady from their time together in Carolina) might cap Shakir's volume. Still, Shakir's pre-existing rapport with Josh Allen should keep him close to the top of the team's depth chart. Early reports out of training camp have been glowing and suggest Shakir will be a heavily featured cog in Buffalo's offensive wheel. Available in the 14th round of 12-team exercises, Shakir is the type of dart throw that could allow managers to end their drafts on a high note.

Blake Corum is one injury away from a big increase in workload. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

He may not possess prototypical size (5-foot-8, 205 pounds) or breakaway speed (4.53), but Corum knows how to shimmy, shake and burst past and through tackles like a pro. He also grades out as a proficient pass-catcher, illustrating utility as a check-down option as well as a short-yardage receiver. Having acquitted himself well in a supremely run-heavy scheme at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh, Corum profiles as a high-volume player, which makes his landing spot in Los Angeles all the more intriguing.

Kyren Williams broke out as the Rams' RB1 (and fantasy's RB7 overall), touching the ball nearly 22 times per game with over 26% of his carries occurring in the red area of the field last year. The second-year back played big, logging nine games of at least 100 scrimmage yards and totaling 15 TDs (RB3). All of that work took its toll on the undersized Notre Dame product, however, as Williams missed five games with various lower extremity issues (not to mention the broken foot that upended his rookie campaign). It's also worth noting that the 23-year-old sat out a significant portion of OTAs while nursing (another) foot injury.

Sean McVay tends to favor a single ball-carrier, but Corum's skill set, in combination with Williams' injury history, suggest the Rams are interested in, at least, insuring the team's backfield. For his part, Corum appears to have shone well thus far into offseason activities. In fact, McVay praised the rookie's game (including his intangibles) while Corum handled reps in place of Williams back in May and early June.

It's imperative that Corum continue to establish a similar rhythm throughout training camp and the preseason. While Williams (who is the superior pass blocker) is locked in as the Rams' RB1 to start the season, Corum could be just one injury away from capturing the backfield's top spot. Consider the rookie a priority backup worth selecting in the early double-digit rounds of 12-team drafts.

The tenor surrounding Denver has been less than harmonious of late. McLaughlin, however, materialized as a silver lining over the course of 2023. Undrafted out of Youngstown State, McLaughlin added speed and energy into an otherwise sluggish offense, recording 5.3 yards per touch (RB3) and a top-six juke rate (25.2%) in his rookie effort. He also emerged as a resource in the passing game, converting 31 of 36 looks. At 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds, it's unlikely that the former track standout will develop into an every-down producer. Still, his fast feet and strong hands figure to earn him a larger role heading into 2024.

The Broncos backfield is rife with question marks. While rumors about Javonte Williams' future and suspicions that Samaje Perine could wind up a cut candidate swirl, McLaughlin continues to receive praise (particularly for his work ethic) from Sean Payton. The installation of OC Joe Lombardi -- who previously coached Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler -- also favors McLaughlin, as his aforementioned receiving talents figure to be expanded. With Bo Nix waiting in the wings, McLaughlin projects to be an electric short-yardage security blanket for the young QB. Denver may not win more than six games (the over/under is 5.5 at ESPN Bet), but the team's offensive tempo figures to increase -- along with McLaughin's fantasy stock.

Don't be surprised if Brock Bowers comes on strong for the Raiders. AP Photo/John McCoy

Bowers was unanimously considered the most talented player at his position and, perhaps, the second-most polished offensive player overall in last April's draft. A two-time John Mackey Award winner, Bowers possesses elite speed (98th percentile). Deployed in a variety of manners, the Georgia standout is a versatile talent who can deliver the boom-clap, consistently winning in contested situations and after the catch (494 YAC, TE1). He was selected 13th overall by the Raiders' new regime and, despite that being a less than ideal landing spot, continues to be the catalyst of considerable chatter.

New OC Luke Getsy is, admittedly, an old school coach who wants his tight ends to earn targets after proving themselves as run blockers. That makes sense, given Getsy's desire to pound the ground and "establish." To complement this approach, he's likely to employ a 12 personnel grouping (1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WRs). Bowers should, therefore, earn early snaps, assuming he can hang in the run game (which given scouting reports shouldn't be too much of an issue).

While the Georgia product will be competing with second-year TE Michael Mayer for looks, the rookie figures to quickly emerge as the superior offensive weapon. He's just that good. The quarterback situation is, obviously, problematic, but that could work in Bowers' favor, as the team will need legit playmakers to drag their signal-caller(s) into production. Getsy may want to lean on the run, but with a projected win total of six, Las Vegas is likely to be playing catchup up on the regular. The start for Bowers might be slow, but a fast finish is all the more probable. He's an interesting stash, available after the first 115 picks of most fantasy drafts.

Follow Liz on social: @LizLoza_FF