WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Avoiding injuries is a primary goal for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2024. But that doesn't mean the Colts are about to bubble wrap their franchise player, either.

Coach Shane Steichen said Thursday the Colts are going to continue to lean into one of Richardson's greatest attributes and continue to feature him as a runner when it makes sense.

Richardson missed 13 games after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury after leaving the pocket in Week 5 last season. But Steichen isn't changing philosophies.

"It's just like, 'Hey, are you going to limit the run game?'" Steichen asked rhetorically. "And I kind of think like, 'Shoot, are you going to limit Steph Curry from shooting 3-pointers?' Well, that's one of Anthony's strengths, right? So, we're not going to get away from that. That's what he does."

While Richardson doesn't have the track record of Curry, the prolific Golden State Warriors sharpshooter, he did enough as a rookie in 2023 to establish himself as a dangerous dual-threat player.

Richardson averaged 5.4 yards per carry, eighth among quarterbacks with 25 or more carries. His historic performance at the 2023 NFL scouting combine also reaffirmed his rare physical attributes, with his record-breaking vertical jump and one of the fastest quarterback times on record (4.43 seconds).

So, don't expect Steichen to relent on his usage of one of his team's top weapons.

"I think it's exciting because the playbook is open to everything," Steichen said. "You've got a quarterback that can do everything. He can throw from the pocket, get out of the pocket, he can run the football. And then you have [running back] Jonathan Taylor who's one of the best backs in the league. To have both of those guys in the backfield is going to be critical to our success."

Richardson said he appreciated the trust from his coach to allow the young quarterback to be himself. The running game has always been central to Richardson's playing style, and he isn't looking to change.

"He trusts me and I trust him," Richardson said. "I know he's not going to call 15 QB runs in the game and I know he's not going to want me to try to run everybody over every play. So, it's just a mutual respect, mutual trust -- just relying on each other."

The Colts have largely the same roster as last season after minimal participation in the free agent market. But they believe strongly that the return of Richardson, the health of Taylor and the addition of second-round wide receiver Adonai Mitchell could help elevate an offense that already features receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

"I don't feel like there's any way you can stop the offense," Richardson said. "We've got too many options. Me, I'm two options myself, throwing the ball and running the ball. And then you got JT back there. Then we've got all these weapons catching the ball. So, I don't think there's any way we should be able to be stuffed."

Ultimately, though, Richardson is the primary source of the Colts' high hopes.

"I just think he'll make some plays that people haven't seen before," Steichen said. "He did some last year that were incredible, [so it's] just to build on that 22-year-old going into a second year [with] the athletic ability that he brings. I'm just so excited about it."