It's fascinating how much the quarterback position has changed in fantasy football over the past 20 years. Dual-threat quarterbacks who can put up points through the air and on the ground are much more common, and the position is deeper than ever. Having the right signal-caller on your squad could be the difference between making the fantasy finals or not.

It's no coincidence that a high percentage of teams that made the fantasy football finals in 2023 ESPN leagues sported dual-threat quarterbacks, led by Josh Allen (33.2%) and Lamar Jackson (28.3%). Rookie C.J. Stroud was on 25.6% of fantasy teams that reached their league's finals last season, offering optimism that perhaps someone from this year's rookie class could be a fantasy star.

When putting together your rankings to prep for your drafts, one of the best strategies is to group players at each position into tiers. It allows you to group players who are projected to have similar fantasy point production together, with the drop-off between tiers representing a more significant projected points difference. With that in mind, we look at the quarterbacks.

Tier 1: High-end QB1s

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs