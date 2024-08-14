Fantasy football rankings: Eric Moody's TE tiers

Open Extended Reactions

While the tight end position might not generate as much excitement in fantasy football as quarterbacks, running backs or wide receivers, it can offer you a weekly advantage in your league if you approach it with the right strategy.

Tight end used to be as barren as the Sahara, with only Travis Kelce and a few others dominating at the top. While it's still a top-heavy position, fantasy managers now have more viable options as NFL teams increasingly rely on the passing game. Having an elite tight end could be the difference between making your fantasy football championship or not.

Tier 1: High-end TE1s