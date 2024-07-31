Open Extended Reactions

We are so close.

The NFL season is right around the corner. If you're like me, the next month will be filled with fantasy football drafts -- of both the real and mock variety -- and there's no shortage of storylines to mull over to get you ready for the season ahead. So let's do exactly that.

It's time for the preseason Field Pass!

Whom to take at No. 1?

By far the most popular question I'm asked in regard to fantasy football is who to take first overall? By far! Some years, that decision is more straightforward than others -- and this is one of those years -- but I still think offering multiple angles and players to consider is valuable.

My choice for 2024 is San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, as he plays at the position where it's almost always hardest to find elite players and depth options, breaking the tie with top wideouts in this debate.

McCaffrey played north of 80% of the total snaps for the 49ers last season despite sitting out in Week 18. He led the NFL in rushing yards, was second in rushing attempts and was third in receptions among running backs with 67. Amazingly, McCaffrey's 4.2 catches per game were the fewest of any season in his career. Yes, even in a "down" year as a receiver, he was elite for his position.

The best RB with a massive role in an elite offense is too good to pass up at No. 1.

There were three other players I considered: