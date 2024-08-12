Open Extended Reactions

Opportunity and consistent usage are keys to producing weekly numbers in fantasy football. But for some players, those opportunities can be limited by a variety of factors. Maybe there's a proven vet at the top of the depth chart. Or a backfield rotation that limits offensive touches. Plus, there are players coming off injuries from the 2023 season. And we still have training camp competitions that will determine roster spots.

In what has become an annual piece in early August, I'll break down eight players who possess game-ready traits but need that opening to generate viable fantasy production in your lineups. Let's check out the "have skills, need opportunity" team heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Running backs

Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos