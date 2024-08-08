Open Extended Reactions

A new fantasy football season is upon us, and we are excited to share some new features you will be able to take advantage of in your ESPN leagues this year.

These additions will provide an improved draft experience, new league and roster management options and personalized analysis of your team throughout the season.

User experience and personalization

Modernized draft board view

The ability to see everyone's draft results in your league on one screen, including color coding for each position to better assess each team's roster makeup. This feature will be available only in the ESPN Fantasy app this season.

Draft grades and recap

Immediately following your league's draft, each manager will receive a draft grade, along with brief analysis on the prospects for their squad this season.

Weekly recaps for your league

Once your league's scoring period is complete, you will receive a mini-newsletter featuring the highs, lows, "Monday Night Miracles" and any other notable occurrences from the week that was.

New touchdown celebrations

Celebrate your fantasy team's trips to the end zone with our new player animations. Each time one of your starters scores a touchdown, an animation exclusive to that player will accompany it ... and you can even send the animation to your opponent, to add an extra layer of fun to your league.

League management

In-app league manager (LM) controls

Previously available on desktop only, LMs now have the ability to make adjustments to league scoring settings, as well as other basic particulars, including draft type, draft order, and setting/editing the draft date and time.

Roster management

It's time to start your fantasy football season Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

"Quick lineup" option

With the click or tap of a button, this option will fill the holes in your lineup and take players with "O" designations out. The game takes the information (injuries, bye weeks, etc.) at that moment in time to make the moves for you.

NOTE: After the quick lineup feature is used, it is important that the user continues to make lineup changes as new information comes to light. This feature does not continually update your lineup for you.

Lineup autosave in app

Previously, your lineup changes would autosave only on desktop, but now the ESPN Fantasy app also has this functionality.

Personalized practice drafts

In the ESPN Fantasy app only, you can tap "Practice Draft" to conduct a mock draft with computer managers, using your specific league settings. What better way to get yourself ready for the real thing?