          Five teams destined for fantasy rushing success this season

          Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris should benefit from an upgraded offensive line and new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images
          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterJul 9, 2024, 01:30 PM
          The Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL last season with a run-block win rate of 76.9%, and that meshes with what I saw on the tape. This unit could get off the ball and create daylight.

          Yes, the Eagles' blocking metrics could take a slight hit this upcoming season with All-Pro center Jason Kelce retired. We get that. However, with the core of the top offensive line in the league returning, I'm all-in on free-agent addition Saquon Barkley as a top-five fantasy running back.

          But outside of the Eagles, who are the other teams primed to have a run game this season that will create fantasy production? Let's take a deeper look at the run-block win rates and discuss the best scheme and personnel to give you a head start in your fantasy prep this summer.