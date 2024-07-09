Five teams destined for fantasy rushing success this season

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL last season with a run-block win rate of 76.9%, and that meshes with what I saw on the tape. This unit could get off the ball and create daylight.

Yes, the Eagles' blocking metrics could take a slight hit this upcoming season with All-Pro center Jason Kelce retired. We get that. However, with the core of the top offensive line in the league returning, I'm all-in on free-agent addition Saquon Barkley as a top-five fantasy running back.

But outside of the Eagles, who are the other teams primed to have a run game this season that will create fantasy production? Let's take a deeper look at the run-block win rates and discuss the best scheme and personnel to give you a head start in your fantasy prep this summer.