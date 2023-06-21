Stephen A. Smith explains why he could see the Lions being surprise challengers to the Eagles in the NFC. (0:59)

The surprise NFC team Stephen A. could see challenging the Eagles (0:59)

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions will be celebrating their 90th season in style.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled their new alternative blue helmets paying homage to the organization's heritage with a classic logo from the 1960s.

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Detroit will wear the helmets with their all-gray alternate uniforms during the 2023-24 season in two games: Monday Night Football on Oct. 30 against the Las Vegas Raiders, then on Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The new helmet also features a gray matte facemask. The shade of blue featured on the helmet has never been worn in the NFL before.