          Lions unveil classic alternate helmets for 2023 NFL season

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNJun 21, 2023, 05:14 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions will be celebrating their 90th season in style.

          On Wednesday, the team unveiled their new alternative blue helmets paying homage to the organization's heritage with a classic logo from the 1960s.

          Detroit will wear the helmets with their all-gray alternate uniforms during the 2023-24 season in two games: Monday Night Football on Oct. 30 against the Las Vegas Raiders, then on Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings.

          The new helmet also features a gray matte facemask. The shade of blue featured on the helmet has never been worn in the NFL before.