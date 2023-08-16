ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Teddy Bridgewater is embracing change -- at least for now.

As the veteran quarterback strolled off the Detroit Lions' practice field after Wednesday's joint practice against Jacksonville, he debuted his preseason jersey No. 50.

He jokingly told ESPN that it was inspired by The 50 Boyz from the Detroit-based "BMF" show, produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. He plans to keep No. 50 during the preseason before he has to make a decision.

"Yeah, but it's all good. 50," Bridgewater said. "I watched 'BMF' on Starz, The 50 Boyz. So, all that good stuff."

It isn't uncommon for players to roll with random uniform numbers in preseason, like when New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones rocked No. 50 in training camp as a rookie in 2021.

During the preseason, the NFL allows players to select whatever jersey numbers they want from 0-99. But once the season starts, the NFL rulebook enforces quarterbacks to select numbers available from 0-19.

As a late free agent signing on Aug. 10, most of the traditional quarterback numbers were already taken during the training camp, with No. 7 being open, but unavailable because it's retired for Hall of Famer Dutch Clark. So Bridgewater was given 50.

Since Bridgewater entered the league in 2014 as the 32nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings, he has worn No. 5 at every stop, which included New Orleans, Carolina, Denver and Miami. He also wore No. 5 at the University of Louisville. He said he hasn't played in a different number since his teenage years.

"Probably when I was like 13," Bridgewater said. "I was No. 7."

Lions running back David Montgomery currently wears No. 5 for the Lions but is open to a possible change, although nothing is set in stone. Montgomery says they have communicated about a potential switch.

During Montgomery's first four seasons in Chicago, he wore No. 32, but selected No. 5 as a "start to something new."

"We're still trying to work through that. I'm trying my best to figure something out for him," Montgomery said. "I respect him a lot, that's why I'm really trying to get it worked out for him because I know he's had it his whole career."

Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr., in his second stint with Detroit, can relate to wearing an odd number. Jones is set to become the second player in franchise history to wear No. 0, joining Johnny Olszewski (1961) after rule changes this spring allowed that as an option. His kids voted for him to pick No. 0 and he finds no humor in Bridgewater's newest number.

"It don't look that funny because he's out there throwing dimes," Jones said of Bridgewater. "He likes No. 5, so 5-0, I get it. It's always good to see people wearing random numbers."

Bridgewater admits that wearing the No. 50 feels weird, but at the end of the day, No. 5 will forever be his favorite. "It's all good. Whatever happens, happens, it's just a number," Bridgewater said. "I'll always be 5 back home."