The Green Bay Packers will be without three of their top offensive players when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson, both listed as questionable for the game, are inactive for Sunday's game with hamstring injuries.

The Packers also will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is inactive with a knee injury.

Jones, a seven-year veteran, missed practice all week. He had 127 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on only 11 touches in the Packers' Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, but he tweaked a hamstring on one of the scores.

The Packers promoted running back Patrick Taylor from their practice squad Saturday.

Watson will miss his second straight game after sitting out the opener. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned as a limited participant Friday.

A second-year player, Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season.