Jerome Ford runs 69 yards and is stopped just short of the end zone, but the Browns score two plays later. (0:25)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the final quarter and a half of Monday night's 26-22 win against the Cleveland Browns.

After chasing down and making a diving, shoestring tackle of running back Jerome Ford on the end of his 69-yard run at the goal line, Fitzpatrick left the field. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a chest injury before being downgraded to out.

Fitzpatrick was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for the chest injury, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game.

Earlier in the game, Fitzpatrick was involved in the play that resulted in the knee injury to Browns star Nick Chubb when he tackled him low near the goal line.

Steelers medical personnel briefly tended to Fitzpatrick after the play, but he jogged off of his own power before returning to check on Chubb as he was loaded onto the cart.

Fitzpatrick broke up Deshaun Watson's first pass of the game, tipping the ball up to Alex Highsmith, who grabbed it and returned it for a touchdown less than 10 seconds into the game.