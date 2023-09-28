The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Detroit Lions on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 4.

Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff are among the stars who arrived to the NFL's oldest rivalry in style.

Most of Green Bay's players kept it casual with sweatsuits, but Jones stood out from the bunch with a graphic tee displaying a collage of photos appearing below his nickname, "Showtyme," paired with his signature sombrero.

For Detroit, Benito Jones stole the show with overalls and a cowboy hat.

Here are the NFL's top arrivals from Week 4:

Thursday night lights

I just have...so many questions... pic.twitter.com/NTY1ZtUHRI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2023