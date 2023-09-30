BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is questionable for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team said Njoku suffered burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident. The injury occurred while he was trying to light a fire pit on Friday night, a source told ESPN.

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden was activated off Cleveland's practice squad to replace Njoku if he's unable to play.

The Browns also elevated quarterback P.J. Walker to the active roster with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson questionable for Sunday with a right arm injury. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "hopeful" that Watson will still be able to play.

Njoku has 10 catches this season for 92 yards. He's coming off a career year last season with 58 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight ends Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant will take Njoku's snaps should he be ruled out.