Ravens to hire Bears' Declan Doyle to be OC, sources say

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens hired their new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doyle, who at 29 happens to be the same age as star quarterback Lamar Jackson, becomes the youngest offensive playcaller in the NFL. Doyle was an offensive coordinator for one season with the Chicago Bears last year, but head coach Ben Johnson called the plays.

This is a bold move by new Ravens coach Jesse Minter, who hired Doyle after interviewing him in Baltimore on Friday. Doyle has never been an offensive playcaller and has only seven years of NFL coaching experience.

But Doyle is considered one of the top young offensive minds in the league. Doyle helped transform the Bears from the NFL's worst offense in 2024 to the No. 6 one last season. Chicago also averaged 26 points per game in 2025 (which ranked ninth in the league), which was major a improvement from the previous season when the Bears averaged 18.2 points per game (28th).

Before joining the Bears, Doyle was the Denver Broncos' tight ends coach from 2023 to 2024 and was the New Orleans Saints' offensive assistant from 2019 to 2022.

Young Man's Game With the expected hire of Declan Doyle as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator, the 29-year-old will become the youngest active playcaller in the NFL. Playcaller Age Declan Doyle, BAL 29 Grant Udinski, JAX 30 David Blough, WSH 30 Tommy Rees, ATL 33 Sean Mannion, PHI 33 -- ESPN Research

Doyle's challenge will be to get Jackson and the Ravens' offense back on track. Last season, Jackson averaged 196.1 yards passing and threw 21 touchdown passes, both of which were his fewest since 2022.

When asked Thursday what he wanted in an offensive coordinator, Minter said, "I'm looking for a connector and an innovator, and a scheme builder around the best player in the world."

This marks the fourth offensive coordinator for Jackson, who is entering his ninth NFL season. But change has worked previously for Jackson, who has produced NFL MVP seasons after the past two times Baltimore hired new offensive coordinators.