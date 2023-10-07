Bart Scott is pumped for the Steelers vs. Ravens matchup in Week 5, especially now that Baltimore has the superior franchise QB. (0:55)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to make his season debut Sunday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as the Baltimore Ravens continue to get healthier for Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Humphrey missed the first four games of the season after undergoing foot surgery in the middle of August. He was listed as questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited all week.

In addition to Humphrey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) both said they expect to return, too. Beckham has been sidelined the past two games, and Stanley has been out for the last three games.

Humphrey, 27, has been one of the Ravens' best playmaking cornerbacks ever. A three-time Pro Bowl defender, his is one of three players in franchise history to record double-digit forced fumbles and interceptions in a career, along with Hall of Fame defenders Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

The Ravens pass defense has played surprisingly well in Humphrey's absence. With Brandon Stephens stepping in for Humphrey, Baltimore has allowed the third-fewest passing yards (168.3 per game) this season.

The first-place Ravens (3-1) can sweep all of their AFC North road games this season with a win in Pittsburgh. Baltimore already has victories in Cincinnati and Cleveland this year.