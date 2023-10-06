OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It looks like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will get back his most experienced wide receiver for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh. Odell Beckham Jr. said on Friday that he plans to play after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

"Yeah, I expect to be out there," Beckham said, "[and] see what we have going on in the game plan."

Beckham, 30, hurt his ankle on the opening drive of Baltimore's 27-24 win in Cincinnati on Sept. 17. He attempted to play through it before getting ruled out at halftime.

The Ravens haven't yet released their injury report, but Beckham is expected to be listed as questionable. He's been limited in practice all week.

"I feel good," Beckham said. "I just feel good to be back out there, keep the energy high. It's tough when you work so hard and little things happen."

This is Beckham's first season since 2021. He sat out all of last season while recovering from a left knee injury that occurred in Super Bowl LVI.

In two games for Baltimore, Beckham has five catches for 66 yards.

Beckham said he was never worried that he would be sidelined for an extended period this time.

"It was more preventative," Beckham said. "I've gone through a lot in my life. I can't take any more heartbreak. Listen, it's a long season and we have a great setup for the back half of the season. You want to be able to play in the big-time games. You got to do the smart thing and know that the team that we have here is still going to find a way to get it done with or without you."

The first-place Ravens are looking to start 4-1 for the third time in the last four seasons.

In addition to Beckham, Baltimore could also get back two other key players on offense in left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring).

"Obviously, some of these guys that are coming back are special players and can help this offense," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "It's exciting to be able to have all those guys back and be full throttle [and] watch these guys make plays. We talk about Lamar [Jackson] and the type of player that he is, and you surround him with the other guys outside like that, that's special."